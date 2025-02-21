As news spread about Harvard students developing smart glasses capable of doxxing people, interest in facial recognition technology spiked. While many tools can find people online, none are as affordable or accurate as lenso.ai — the newest technology released in 2024, already gathering thousands of users worldwide.

This AI-powered tool can recognize and compile dozens, if not hundreds, of photos of a searched individual — many of which the person is unaware exist. Now finding someone's photos has become accessible to anyone. A quick visit to lenso.ai and two clicks are all it takes to display a gallery of images of the person being searched.

Face Recognition Tool Helps Prevent Scammers

Over the last few years, face recognition tools have sparked significant controversy. While these tools can become dangerous in the wrong hands, they also offer powerful benefits, including the ability to prevent scams and other fraudulent activities.

Lenso.ai, an AI-powered reverse image search tool, features a unique face search engine designed to help users avoid being scammed.

For instance, one user shared their experience:

"After discovering a website called Lenso AI, I uncovered that 'Richard' (a scammer) appeared on multiple other websites, each time using a different name and claiming to seek a soulmate."

This is just one example of how lenso.ai can serve as a valuable tool in safeguarding users against online scams.

Link to website: https://lenso.ai