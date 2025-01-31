SendYourForex.com Launches Revolutionary Online Payment Solution for Students and Families

Simplifying International Payments for Education and Family Maintenance

Panipat, January 31, 2025 – In a transformative step for Indian families with global connections, IBRLIVE INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED proudly announces the official launch of its innovative platform, SendYourForex.com on 27.01.2025. This pioneering service redefines international payments, offering students and families a secure, cost-effective, and entirely online solution to manage education and living expenses abroad.

Empowering Students and Families

SendYourForex.com is designed to address the unique needs of students pursuing higher education overseas and their families. The platform enables users to pay tuition fees and remit living expenses seamlessly through internet banking, debit cards, or credit cards. Developed by DPIIT-recognized startup IBRLIVE INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, SendYourForex.com is also a proud initiative under Startup Haryana, reinforcing its credibility and cutting-edge approach to financial services.

One of the standout features of SendYourForex.com is its commitment to transparency with no hidden fees. This ensures that users know exactly what they are paying, eliminating unexpected charges and building trust in every transaction.

The rising costs of international education often create financial strain for families. SendYourForex.com addresses this by providing a user-friendly and affordable solution. It eliminates the hassle of traditional remittance processes, empowering families to make secure payments from the comfort of their homes. This innovative approach ensures students can focus on their studies without worrying about financial disruptions.

Trusted Partnerships for Reliable Transfers

To ensure unparalleled service quality and security, SendYourForex.com has forged strategic partnerships with industry leaders:

EBIXCASH WORLD MONEY LIMITED: Facilitates hassle-free education-related payments at highly competitive exchange rates. Parents can now manage tuition fees and other educational expenses abroad effortlessly.

Axis Bank Ltd: Enables secure and economical remittances for family maintenance, adhering strictly to RBI guidelines under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). The fully online solution ensures compliance and peace of mind for users.

These partnerships underscore the platform’s commitment to reliability and cost efficiency. By integrating advanced technology and collaborating with trusted financial institutions, SendYourForex.com offers users a seamless experience that combines convenience with security.

Innovating the Future of Forex Services

Deepak Madan, the visionary founder of IBRLIVE INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, leads this groundbreaking initiative. With extensive experience in the forex industry, Madan’s mission is to simplify global transactions and make them affordable for Indian families. “We are committed to delivering technology-driven solutions that cater to the growing demand for secure, seamless and affordable international payments,” said Madan.

Under his leadership, SendYourForex.com stands out as a forward-thinking platform, leveraging technology to address real-world challenges.

Celebrating Haryana’s Fintech Excellence

As a DPIIT-recognized startup and a registered entity under Startup Haryana, IBRLIVE INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED is setting a new benchmark in fintech innovation. The launch of SendYourForex.com not only marks a significant milestone for the company but also underscores Haryana’s emergence as a hub for technological advancement and entrepreneurship.

This achievement reflects the growing potential of Indian startups to drive change in the financial sector. By addressing a critical need in the market, SendYourForex.com demonstrates how innovation can make a tangible difference in the lives of students and families.

Key Features of SendYourForex.com

User-Friendly Interface: Streamlined payment processes for ease of use.

Multiple Payment Options: Supports internet banking, debit cards, and credit cards.

Competitive Exchange Rates: Ensures cost-effectiveness for users.

Secure Transactions: Adheres to strict RBI guidelines under the LRS.

No Hidden Fees: Ensures complete transparency, eliminating unexpected charges.

Trusted Partnerships: Collaborations with EBIXCASH and Axis Bank ensure reliability.

The launch of SendYourForex.com is a significant step forward in making international payments more accessible and affordable. It paves the way for future innovations in the forex space, promising enhanced convenience and security for users.

Experience the future of secure and transparent international payments with SendYourForex.com. Join us in revolutionizing the way Indian families connect globally through technology.