Shubhashish Homes Enters Indore, Secures 32-Acre Township Deal

Indore/Jaipur, December 2025: Shubhashish Homes, one of Rajasthan’s fastest-growing real estate developers, has marked a significant milestone in its national expansion strategy by formally entering the Indore market with a 32-acre township Development Agreement. The project is expected to become one of Indore’s largest and most influential upcoming residential townships, strengthening the company’s presence beyond its home base of Jaipur.

According to the company, the land parcel is strategically located in a high-growth corridor of Indore, offering strong connectivity, robust infrastructure prospects, and favourable long-term development potential. Master planning, design concepts, and approval processes are already underway. The launch is expected within the next three to five months, subject to statutory clearances.

National Expansion Gathers Momentum

Announcing the development, Mohit Jajoo, CEO & Executive Director of Shubhashish Homes, described the move as a “defining moment” for the organisation.

He said, “This is a big moment for us. We have been studying the Indore market for two years, and I must say there couldn’t have been a better time—or a better location—to enter the city. We see tremendous potential in Indore and this township will be one of its kind, a true landmark for the city. Indore will become a major base for us going forward.”

With this agreement, Shubhashish Homes strengthens its footprint in Central India, adding Indore to a growing list of focus markets. The company has also signed initial term sheets—subject to detailed due diligence—for upcoming developments in Mumbai and Prayagraj, marking its entry into two high-demand, strategically critical urban centres.

If progress continues as per schedule, the Prayagraj and Mumbai projects are anticipated to launch in Q1 and Q2 of FY 2026–27, respectively.

Strong Growth Trajectory

The company’s expansion comes at a time of accelerated growth and rising consumer demand across its residential portfolio. Shubhashish Homes is on track to surpass ₹400 crore in pre-sales for FY 2025–26, reflecting a 100% year-on-year growth compared to its FY 2024–25 performance. This remarkable surge is supported by a strong development pipeline, multiple upcoming launches, and widening interest from homebuyers in and beyond Jaipur.

To date, the company has:

Delivered over 1 million sq. ft.

1.5 million sq. ft. under construction

Another 1.5 million sq. ft. in planned upcoming launches

Its developments in Jaipur—including Shubhashish Geeta, Shubhashish Prakash, Shubhashish Marina, and Shubhashish Forest—have positioned the company as a trusted driver of clean-air communities, sustainable design, and lifestyle-led development.

A Phase of Rapid Expansion

Industry analysts view the Indore township announcement as a significant moment in the company’s evolution from a regional developer to a multi-city, multi-state real estate brand. The move signals a clear shift toward larger-scale integrated townships, urban expansion plans, and a structured pan-India growth blueprint.

With strong financial performance, strategic partnerships, increasing brand visibility, and expansion into high-opportunity cities, Shubhashish Homes appears poised for a dynamic phase of national growth.