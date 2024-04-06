Shubhashish Homes to Launch 3 New Projects in FY 24-25

New Delhi (India), April 5:Shubhashish Homes reported another year of growth, with a 34% rise in Per Sq. feet realisation Y-O-Y to Approx. ₹6000/ sq. feet.

Shubhashish homes, has two running projects by the name of Shubhashish Geeta &Shubhashish Prakash. “FY 23-24 has been a Great year for us, we were declared a Great Place to Work, our no. 1 priority for the year, i.e. to sign 3 new lands was achieved, our per sq. feet realisation reached ₹6000/ Sq. Ft., we handed over another phase before time.

Looking ahead, FY 24-25, will be a launch heavy year for us, wherein we will be launching 3 new big projects & Phase 2 of Shubhashish Prakash, with these launches, the Combined Sales Potential of Shubhashish Homes will touch ₹1100 Crores (Approx.), with a total 5 running projects to be spread across 3-4 Years. We also target to touch Sales Booking of ₹200 Crores in FY 24-25, 100% increase in Sales Booking (Subject to Approvals, which are Scheduled in First Two Quarters).” - says Mohit Jajoo, Executive Director & CEO, Shubhashish Homes.

Shubhashish Homes, is a part of Prestigious Shubhashish Group, Promoted & Chaired by Mr J.K. Jajoo.