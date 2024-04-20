Stockify: The Bootstrap Success Story of a Fintech Startup

Investment requires a deep understanding of the market and the companies. However, it is impractical and risky to do so with a DIY approach. That’s where online investment platforms like Stockify chip in.

Stockify is a customer-centric platform and another helpful source in the investment market, especially among investors enthusiastic about investing in innovative companies Unlisted/ Pre IPO stocks, SME IPOs & startups.

Stockify Fintech and the people behind this company take a straightforward approach to investing in unlisted and pre-IPO shares. Founded by two visionary chartered accountants, Stockify is becoming helpful to thousands of investors.

The company has over 50K+ monthly website visitors, 2000+ customers, and 100+ being added every month. Gradually, Stockify is cementing its global footprint. It operates from offices in Bangalore, Kolkata, and Dubai. Stockify plans to expand further by establishing offices in the US and other key international cities.

The fintech company is known for its diverse range of offerings. As such, it provides users with a streamlined way to invest in unlisted and pre-IPO shares. Moreover, its platform will also provide access to startup funding, mutual funds, fixed investment products like bonds and non-convertible debts (NCDs), insurance-linked investments, and the dematerialization of shares in the future.

Unlike typical startups, which rely heavily on external funding, Stockify operates and scales on a bootstrap profit-making strategy. For survival, while most other platforms are experiencing the highest burn, Stockify is committed to operating and growing at zero funding.

Some companies are listed on the stock market through IPOs, and some are yet to be listed, also known as unlisted. However, with an IPO, they become investable. Still, realizing the potential and capabilities of these companies, investors want to invest in them early to realize maximum gains from them if they grow or become publicly listed.

Investing in such instruments can be risky because they need a streamlined and effortless gateway. However, Stockify is changing the game by offering a reliable solution. Stockify analyzes and shortlists companies with high growth potential, such as Chennai Super Kings, Tata Capital, HDFC Securities, HDB Financials, and many others that have the potential to be listed in the stock market.

Their goal is to spot potential "multi-baggers," typically over the next three to five years, and invest in them early. The Stockify team conducts thorough due diligence and valuations by reviewing all available reports before they are listed on their platform.

Currently, the platform features 70+ companies. If you hold a Resident DEMAT account or a Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) account, you can easily visit the Stockify Fintech website and place an order. The minimum investment value is INR 100K (approx. USD 1250).

The company’s co-founders, Piyush Jhunjhunwala and Rahul Khatuwala, are scaling the company on an “Earn & Burn” model, which means all the profit they make from Stockify is reinvested back into the business.

With this approach, the company and its team prioritize profitability while expanding their product portfolio and market reach. Over its lifespan, the fintech company has achieved a business turnover of over USD 15M+. In a single year, 2022-2023, they registered a striking 40x sales.

Beyond the IPO, Stockify's diversification strategy includes launching a mutual fund portal, entering the bond market, and forming strategic partnerships with institutions worldwide. Through these initiatives, the company is trying to accommodate investors' evolving needs while enhancing market accessibility on a global scale.

Stockify is emerging as the go-to platform for individuals seeking opportunities in unlisted or pre-IPO shares within the Indian market. The company's mission is to cater to both High-networth Individuals (HNIs) and Non-resident Indians (NRIs) by helping them acquire a variety of unlisted shares through the pre-IPO route while maximizing their wealth.

Discussing the plan with the founders, Piyush Jhunjhunwala and Rahul Khatuwala, reveals that Stockify envisions further expansion into various financial sectors. There are over 1.8 million active companies in India, but only over 7K+ are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Adding to this Rahul Khatuwala said, “We are also planning to go global and organize global events, such as our upcoming events for Top HNI In Dubai. In India, we’ve built a community of 50,000+ and are still educating more people about Startup funding and investment in unlisted companies.”

Many innovative companies with the potential to generate massive returns on investment are still seeking capital. However, a company like Stockify is working as a bridge to connect potentially great companies with enthusiastic investors.

