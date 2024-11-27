Sunteck Realty Shines with 5-Star GRESB Rating, Elevating Standards in Sustainable Development

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India],November 27: Sunteck Realty Limited, a Mumbai-based premium luxury real estate developer, has achieved an outstanding GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) score of 96 for FY2024 and earning the prestigious Sector Leader award in the 2024 GRESB Real Estate Assessment for the Development Benchmark. This recognition places Sunteck among the top 20% of global real estate performers, reflecting its strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. Sunteck's proactive approach to efficient management of energy, water, and materials, coupled with active stakeholder engagement, has been pivotal in reaching this significant milestone.

This recognition highlights Sunteck Realty’s focus to sustainable development and green business practices. Over the past year, the company has also aligned its projects with the Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) standards, an initiative by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), further reinforcing its drive to enhance communities and setting new benchmarks in sustainability.

Mr. Kamal Khetan, Chairman and Managing Director of Sunteck Realty Limited, expressed his delight at the achievement, stating, “This achievement represents a significant milestone in our focus on sustainability and green building practices, emphasising our mission to not only minimize our environmental footprint but also enhance the well-being of the communities we serve. Our endeavor is to push the boundaries of innovation, creating luxurious yet sustainable living environments that meet today's needs while safeguarding resources for future generations.”

About Sunteck Realty

Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL) is one of India's leading Luxury real-estate developers. SRL has an immaculate track record of having one of the lowest net Debt/Equity ratios, financial prudence, and sustainable growth. The company focuses on a city-centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet spread across 32 projects. Sunteck Realty has differentiated its projects under six brands - ‘Signature’: Uber luxury residences, ‘Signia’: Ultra luxury residences, ‘Sunteck City’ & 'Sunteck Park': Premium luxury residences, 'Sunteck Beach Residences': Marquee Luxury Destination, ‘Sunteck World’: Aspirational luxury residences, ‘Sunteck’: Commercial & Retail developments. The company has been a trendsetter in creating iconic destinations such as the flagship project, Signature Island at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Sunteck City in Oshiwara District Centre (ODC), Goregaon and SunteckWorld at Naigaon - the largest township of MMR’s Western Suburbs.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, used by 150 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. For more information, visit GRESB.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Sunteck Realty Limited will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.