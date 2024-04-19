Surya Eye Announces 3rd Location in Bandra (W)

Bringing the Best to Bandra West - Surya Eye opens new premium eye-care centre, bringing world-class treatments to the people of Bandra and Khar.

Surya Eye has launched its third premium center in Bandra, on this occasion the founder of Surya Eye has a message to share with customers and well-wishers.

Greetings,

I am Dr. Vinod R Goyal, Founder & Director of Surya Eye. Today, I am thrilled to share the latest milestone in our stirring journey of excellence in eye care that began back in 1982.

Over the past 4 decades, our relentless pursuit of excellence in providing world-class eye care has transformed countless lives, with the trust of over 500,000 patients as testament to our quality and commitment. Beginning our vision movement in Mulund 42 years back, I established a clinic after noticing the poor quality of eye-care services in Mulund and nearby areas. This grew from a small clinic to something much, much bigger. Next, we further broadened our reach with our Airolicentre in 2014 to serve our patients from Navi Mumbai who aspired for cutting-edge care.

Now, answering the need for superior eye care in the bustling western suburbs of Mumbai, we are proud to announce that Surya Eye is making a grand entry into Bandra.

Why Bandra? Over the years, we've seen the unceasing spirit and loyalty of patients from the western side of Mumbai. It moved us to see them travel long distances to Mulund just to access our quality care—their trust fueling our motivation to bring our services closer to them. So many of my patients had requested the opening of a centre in Bandra, and this demand couldn’t be left unnoticed.

Staying true to the spirit of Bandra—known for its trend-setting and vibrant environs—we plan to raise the bar of eye care. The new Surya Eye Bandra will not just mirror our known excellence but will transcend them by introducing a universe of advanced, premium services. These groundbreaking services will include Robotic Cataract Surgery, Bladeless LASIK (customized to personal Corneal Biomechanics), and a dedicated Myopia Clinic to prevent glasses in young children, all firsts for the Bandra locality.

At Surya Eye Bandra, it’s not just our medical prowess that stands distinguished. We pride ourselves in redefining the patient experience, going beyond medicine. We believe in “Hospitality, not just Hospital” and that is reflected in the unparalleled service we will be offering. At our Bandra location, patients can expect a never-seen-before experience, which we hope will set the standard in eye-care for the future.

From valet parking and meet & greet services to assigning personalized patient care executives and a premium waiting lounge—we have curated an experience that radiates warmth, care, and comfort from the very first interaction.

Today, as I look at Surya Eye Bandra, I see more than just a new branch—it represents our continued commitment, our passion for eye health, and our pledge to make the best eye care practices from across the globe accessible to all Mumbaikars.

Join us as we embark on this exciting new chapter in Bandra, where we aim to expand the horizons of quality eye-care. Here's to a beautiful, clear vision for all and a bright future in eye health.

Yours in health,

Dr. Vinod R Goyal,

Founder, Surya Eye