The Next Frontier of Innovation May Be Inside the Diamond

The jewellery industry has become very good at making diamonds look different.

We change the setting, the silhouette, the metal, the combination of stones and the way a piece is worn. We have also become far more precise in how we process and manufacture jewellery.

But there is a more fundamental question that interests me: How much more can we change within the diamond itself?

I believe that could be where the next important development in diamonds comes from.

And the place to start may be the cut.

For most consumers, the cut is often understood simply as the shape of a diamond. But from a manufacturing perspective, it is much more than that. It determines how the stone is structured and how it responds to light. Rethinking it, therefore, is not just about creating a different-looking stone. It is about changing the starting point from which a piece of jewellery is conceived.

Prismix Cut began with that question

Our work on the Prismix Cut at Hastmilap did not begin with an ambition to launch a new cut. Rather, it began with a bespoke client requirement.

The requirement could have been approached as another manufacturing problem: find a way to produce what was being asked for using established methods.

Instead, we asked a more fundamental question: What if we approached the diamond differently?

That question led us into experimentation and refinement. But one thing became clear very quickly: imagining something different is only the beginning.

A concept has to work with an actual stone. It has to survive the realities of cutting and polishing. It has to be precise enough to reproduce and consistent enough to retain the character that made the idea interesting in the first place.

That is the difference between a new idea and a manufacturing innovation. And it is something manufacturers understand particularly well.

The manufacturer sees what happens after the idea

A designer can imagine a new form. A manufacturer has to make that form real.

That means understanding where an idea works, where it needs to change and what it takes to reproduce it consistently. It means bringing together experience, craftsmanship, technology and an understanding of the material.

Working on Prismix reinforced something I have come to believe strongly: manufacturers should not always be the last step in the creative process. They can be part of where the creative process begins.

For years, the industry's model has largely been straightforward: a design is conceived, a specification is given and the manufacturer executes it.

That is changing.

Technology has made experimentation more precise. Manufacturing capabilities have become more sophisticated. And consumers are exposed to so much jewellery design globally that differentiation is becoming increasingly important.

This creates an interesting opportunity for manufacturers to move from simply asking, “How do we make this?” to asking, “What else can we make possible?”

The opportunity is bigger than Prismix

This is why I see Prismix as more than the creation of one new cut.

Its real significance for me is the process behind it.

A client requirement led to a question. The question led us to challenge an established approach. That eventually resulted in something that did not previously exist in our product vocabulary.

That experience has made me more convinced that some of the industry's most interesting developments can come from manufacturing itself.

And this matters for India.

India, and Surat in particular, has spent decades building exceptional expertise in diamond cutting, polishing and jewellery manufacturing. We have developed the skill, scale and infrastructure to serve markets around the world.

The next step is not to move away from that strength. It is to build something more valuable on top of it: originality.

The manufacturers who will matter increasingly in the next decade may not simply be those who can produce existing designs faster, better or at greater scale.

They may be the ones capable of creating new cuts, new techniques and new design possibilities that the industry did not know it needed.

We have spent generations learning how to process and polish diamonds better.

The next challenge is to use that knowledge to rethink what a diamond itself can be.