The Premium Savings Revolution is here with Kotak811 Super Savings Account

Kotak811 is bringing a premium digital banking experience to every Indian with its new Kotak811 Super Savings Account. With ₹6,000 cashback every year, a Platinum Debit Card, Dedicated Customer Care support and many more offerings, Kotak811 is set to redefine the savings account experience with its new 811 Super Savings Account. Guaranteed 5% cashback Kotak811 Super Savings Account guarantees a cashback of 5% on all Debit Card spends per month, offering upto ₹6,000 cashback per year (₹500 per month). In addition to cashback, Kotak811 Super Savings Account has the following standout features: Platinum Debit Card: All account holders get the Kotak811 Platinum Debit Card when they sign up. All they need to do is use this Debit Card to shop and pay their bills, and they will be eligible for guaranteed cashback of ₹6,000 per year (up to ₹500 per month).

Dedicated Customer Service: 811 Super customers get dedicated support for all their queries with the "Click to Call” button on the Kotak811 Mobile Banking App.

Complementary Insurance Cover: The Kotak811 Super Savings Account also provides unmatched insurance benefits, with:

Purchase protection of up to ₹1 lakh

Air accident insurance of up to ₹50 lakhs

Lost baggage insurance of up to ₹1 lakh

Personal accidental death cover of up to ₹25 lakhs

Lost card liability of up to ₹3.5 lakhs

High withdrawal & transaction limits: The Kotak 811 Platinum Debit Card offers customers a Daily transaction limit of ₹3 lakhs. That’s not all. This card also has a Daily ATM withdrawal limit of ₹1 lakh.

No-cost Cheque book: All 811 Super Savings Account holders get a 25-leaf cheque book per year at no additional cost.

No Minimum Balance:And the best part is that it does not require customers to maintain a minimum balance in the account to avail the monthly cashback.

Kotak811 has always been at the forefront in simplifying banking and making it fully accessible for every Indian. With 811 Super, customers can now experience premium banking like never before. Customers can sign up for a Kotak811 Super Savings Account with a small annual subscription of ₹300/year.

T&C Apply. Features and benefits mentioned in the article are subject to change. For more information, visit the Kotak811 website.