The Unstoppable Transition: Green Hydrogen and the Future of Clean Energy

Green hydrogen is a critical part of the future energy mix, with its potential to decarbonise industries and provide a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels. As the panellists emphasised, this transition requires not only technological advances but also substantial investments in infrastructure, policy support, and global cooperation. The message from India Energy Week 2025 was unequivocal: the time for action is now, and green hydrogen could be the key to unlocking a sustainable, clean energy future for the world.

At India Energy Week 2025, H.E. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, The Rt. Hon. Ed Miliband, Hon. Dkt. Doto Mashaka Biteko, and H.E. Hardeep Singh Puri took a deep dive into how this promising technology could reshape the global energy mix and accelerate decarbonisation efforts.

The Rt. Hon. Ed Miliband was clear about the transformative potential of green hydrogen, particularly for industries that are difficult to electrify, such as steel and cement. “If we bring the price of green hydrogen down, it will trigger a massive shift towards it,” Miliband said, highlighting the growing economic case for investing in this technology. With the declining costs of renewable energy, green hydrogen is increasingly seen as a viable alternative to fossil fuels.

For H.E. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the discussion on green hydrogen went beyond its environmental benefits, stressing the importance of ensuring affordable energy throughout the transition. "We must make sure that we are not just talking about hydrogen but also ensuring that there is affordable energy to back it," Al-Kaabi said. Qatar, as one of the largest energy producers globally, is already diversifying its energy portfolio, with green hydrogen playing a central role in this strategy.

H.E. Hardeep Singh Puri of India also spoke passionately about the role of green hydrogen in the country's energy future. He pointed to India’s rapidly expanding renewable energy capacity as a solid foundation for green hydrogen adoption. “We have the technology and the resources to make this work. We just need the right policies and investments,” Puri said. With India’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, green hydrogen is seen as a critical element in decarbonising industries like transport and heavy manufacturing.

Hon. Dkt. Doto Mashaka Biteko of Tanzania brought attention to how developing nations, such as his own, could benefit from green hydrogen. "Green hydrogen offers a chance for nations like ours to leapfrog traditional energy systems," Biteko said, highlighting how countries with limited access to conventional energy infrastructure could bypass fossil fuels and embrace more sustainable, cleaner solutions.

That said, despite the promising future of green hydrogen, the road ahead is fraught with challenges. The panel acknowledged that large-scale infrastructure development is necessary for green hydrogen to become a globally viable energy source. However, the overarching consensus was clear: the transition to a clean energy future, driven by green hydrogen, is unstoppable. As Sri Jegarajah, the moderator, aptly summarised, “The economic incentives are aligning with the environmental need to push the transition forward.”