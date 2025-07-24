Thore Network : Charting a New Era in AI Innovation in India

New Delhi [India], July 24: Thore Network PVT LTD www.thoreai.cloud is positioning itself at the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain, under the stewardship of founder and CEO Alok Kumar and co-founder and Managing Director Prashant Kolhe. Launched in 2018, the company has rapidly built a multi-vertical AI ecosystem—from language computing to cybersecurity— aligned with the Government of India’s AI India Mission.

Founding Visionaries

Alok Kumar (CEO and Executive Chairman )

with over a decade of experience in equity markets and blockchain/digital assets, is the driving force behind Thore Network’s ambitious vision. An award-winning innovator, Kumar has received numerous accolades for AI research and product development, His dual expertise in financial markets and cutting-edge technology underpins Thore’s mission: “To democratize access to AI and computing resources, empowering everyone from students to large enterprises to solve real-world problems.”

Prashant Kolhe (Co founder, MD and Vice Chairman)

As Co-founder and Managing Director, Prashant Kolhe brings over 25 years of formidable investment banking experience from his tenure at Axis Capital (formerly ENAM). Throughout his distinguished career, he has led and executed more than 200 transactions across diverse industries, demonstrating proven expertise in the full spectrum of investment banking—from end-to-end deal execution to strategic client advisory. In 2025, Mr. Kolhe has fully dedicated himself to Thore Network, focusing on building it into a future-ready organization. His primary mission is to establish strong institutional foundations, drive long-term value creation, and strategically position the company for a successful public listing.

Empanelled for National AI Priorities

Aligned with the Government’s AI India Mission, Thore Network has been empanelled in two flagship programs: Bhashini AI, India’s multilingual language-computing initiative, and the NCIIPC challenge on “LLMs to Detect Vulnerability in Open-Source Software.” Thore’s R&D team has developed an advanced LLM-based tool that scans source code for security vulnerabilities in real time and generates actionable mitigation strategies—helping Indian software firms shore up their cybersecurity defenses.

Microsoft Azure Founders Grant & Cloud AI Partnership

Recognizing Thore’s innovative potential, Microsoft Cloud awarded the company a $150,000 Founders Grant in Azure credits. This partnership enables Thore to access state-of-the-art GPU instances for training large language models, scale AI inference workloads seamlessly, and integrate Azure’s AI services—slashing development cycles and time-to-market.

AI-Driven Road Safety Initiative

Beyond enterprise solutions, Thore Network is piloting MaargAI, an AI-powered road safety platform that fuses live traffic-camera feeds, weather data, and historical accident records to produce predictive risk heatmaps. Municipal authorities and emergency responders can use these insights to optimize resource deployment, improve signage, and send real-time alerts to drivers— aiming to reduce traffic fatalities and congestion.

Thore GPU Credit Marketplace:

“Uber for GPUs” Visit https://thoreai.cloud/ At its core, Thore Network operates a peer-to-peer GPU Credit Marketplace, likened to an “Uber for GPUs.” This decentralized platform connects organizations and researchers in need of GPU compute with individuals and entities offering idle GPU capacity, creating a usage-based economy for high-performance computing. Early adopters report cost savings of up to 40% versus traditional cloud providers, while GPU suppliers monetize underutilized hardware during off-peak hours. With its robust pipeline spanning language technology, cybersecurity, public safety, and decentralized compute services, Thore Network PVT LTD—under the leadership of Alok Kumar and Prashant Kolhe—is rapidly emerging as a cornerstone of India’s AI landscape, delivering both social impact and strong commercial potential.

www.thorecoin.com

www.thorenetwork.com

www.thoreai.com