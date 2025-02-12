Top 5 Small Business Ideas in India | My Hard-Earned Insights From 20 Years in the Game

Profitable Small Business Ideas in India for 2025: Low Investment Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

Microgreens farming

Online Tutoring or Coaching

Homemade Food Delivery

Handicrafts & Artisanal Products

Freelance Services

I'm Ravindra G, founder of Mu Greens and Greens, an entrepreneur with 20+ years of entrepreneurial experience, from day trading to launching various types of small businesses. I have experienced it all.

In 2019 I started with one of the small business ideas in a single corner in my apartment, I began cultivating microgreens for their high nutritional value and booming demand.

With minimal investment, I quickly grew Mu Greens and Greens into a 6 figure income stream and eventually started to offer courses as well to help other small business owners to start profitable microgreens farming in 2025.

Contact me (Ravindra G) for more details:

Phone: 97415 36972

Email: ravindra@mugreens.com

Top Small Business Ideas in India: Why Microgreens Farming Stands Out

I’ve spent years cultivating microgreens and honing my entrepreneurial skills, and I’ve seen how this type of business is profitable. Urban farming, especially microgreens and wheatgrass is becoming a top small business idea in India.

This is one of the most profitable businesses. Globally, the microgreens market was valued at USD 3.24 billion in 2024, set to reach USD 7.97 billion by 2032 (CAGR of 10.5%), mirroring India’s rising demand for organic, locally sourced produce. Best ideas in India to start in 2025.

Why start this business, microgreens farming stands out as the best business ideas to make money, because unlike traditional farming, it needs minimal space and investment, and quick crop-cycle ensures quick returns.

From my experience, this blend of sustainability and profitability makes microgreens farming an appealing way to start a business from home.

Launching Your Own Venture: A Step-by-Step Guide to Home-Based Business Ideas in India

Space & Setup

I started growing from my small room with minimal online presence. The vertical installations help maximize space for business owners wanting to start using low investment business.

Choosing the Right Plants

After the initial business plan, I started with fast-growing microgreens that have high demand, making them appealing small business ideas to start.

Equipment Essentials

I used hydroponic trays and LED Grow lights, making it simple to start from home at a small scale.

Daily Maintenance Routine

I regularly monitored water pH, nutrients, Photoperiod, humidity and temperature, making this a low investment yet sustainable approach for low-cost business and unique small business.

Harvesting & Packaging

I harvested and then packed in biodegradable materials to attract eco-conscious buyers. Packaging is important in this business venture and every business as its related to Branding.

Exploring Other Low Cost Small Business Ideas in India That Deliver High Returns

Online Tutoring or Coaching:

This is an online business idea. Start an online store or a tutoring business in subjects like English, math, or coding—it's a flexible and rewarding business to start. You can also specialize in music, art, or exam prep, making it a great business. A business without risk. A business online.

Homemade Food Delivery:

New business ideas like a tiffin service, food truck business, and bakery business are trending now. An entrepreneur selling healthy snack boxes or baked goods with a low initial investment taps into niche markets in India. So start small.

Handicrafts & Artisanal Products:

In my early days, I loved designing and selling handmade products. Eco-friendly items like jewelry or pottery attract conscious consumers, making this a lucrative, low-investment home business. Start your business from such business ideas to make money and choose from such low-investment businesses, including a manufacturing business, which is also a great small-scale business.

Freelance Services:

Start a small business with a freelance service business, writing or graphic design on platforms like Fiverr or Upwork, requiring no investment. Digital marketing can help you scale while working on your terms, making it a great online business to grow alongside other ventures by working from home. One of the best low-cost and lucrative business ideas.

Start a Successful Small Business in India: Take the Next Step with Microgreens Farming

The best small business ideas Microgreens farming as this business requires low investment in India. With the right guidance, you can turn this opportunity into a profitable business idea.

Enroll in my Mu Greens and Greens microgreens farming course, where you’ll receive hands-on training, step-by-step guidance to start your own business, Sell products online without taking business loans. This is the best low investment business in India to start.

I designed this course to reduce your learning curve while helping you achieve maximum productivity and for a successful business.

Launch your business. Take the first step towards building your dream home-based venture today!