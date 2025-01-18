Vertoz embarks on accelerated growth and global expansion

Mumbai, January 18, 2025: Vertoz Limited (NSE: VERTOZ), a leading AI-driven MadTech and CloudTech platform, is poised to scale new heights by expanding its footprint in both domestic and international markets. Through platforms like IngeniousPlex, IncrementX, Admozart, and Adzurite in the MadTech space, and QualiSpace and Connect Reseller in CloudTech, Vertoz is empowering businesses to thrive in the digital ecosystem. These innovative solutions are helping businesses scale and achieve greater success across markets.

Vertoz aims to be the trusted partner for businesses seeking to strengthen their digital presence and elevate their online capabilities. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and prioritizing client-focused strategies, Vertoz delivers tailored solutions that meet the demands of an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Ashish Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Vertoz Limited said, “At Vertoz, we redefine digital advertising, media, and monetization through our MadTech solutions, complemented by our advanced CloudTech offerings. These innovations enable businesses to establish robust digital identities and leverage powerful cloud infrastructures.

Since our inception in 2012, we have emerged as pioneers in integrated MadTech and CloudTech services, connecting advertisers and publishers through cutting-edge platforms. Over the years, we have collaborated with top brands and agencies such as AMFI, Amazon, Dentsu, Godrej, Honda, Homedepo, Homelane, IDFC First Bank, Ikea, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Swiggy, Target, The Times of India, Toyota, Walmart, and many more leading brands.

Our focus on building strong client relationships continues to drive our momentum in expanding our global reach, with both acquisition and retention rates steadily growing. Vertoz has also grown significantly from a team of 30 employees in 2012 to more than 350 employees in 2025, reflecting our rapid expansion and commitment to excellence.

Looking ahead, we anticipate a 30% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) as we continue to onboard new clients, deepen engagement with existing ones, and explore new markets. By staying true to our commitment to innovation and excellence, we are confident in delivering sustained value and growth.

While India remains our core market, our international presence has grown significantly, particularly in the U.S., where we are focusing on capturing a larger share of this high-potential market. With a total addressable market exceeding six trillion dollars, there is immense opportunity to drive growth in both India and international markets. We are strategically positioned to unlock these opportunities and deliver transformative results for our stakeholders.”

Vertoz's journey of international expansion began in 2012 with the establishment of its first overseas office in the United States. Today, the company operates from key locations, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Dubai, and New York, reinforcing its presence in both domestic and global markets.

