Vineet Gupta of Jamboree Education on Key Study Abroad Trends for Indian Students in 2025

The aspiration of Indian students to pursue higher education abroad continues to rise, driven by globalization, innovation, and shifting career goals. Since 2017, over 30 lakh Indian students have studied overseas, with 7.5 lakh leaving in 2022 alone, a 69% increase from the previous year. By 2025, this number could reach 1.5 million, with estimated spending nearing $70 billion.

According to Vineet Gupta, Founder of Jamboree Education, “The study-abroad landscape has changed dramatically over the last decade. With digital learning, affordability concerns, and new global education hubs, Indian students in 2025 will explore a wider range of destinations beyond the traditional four.”

Beyond the Traditional Four

Historically, the US, UK, Canada, and Australia have dominated as study-abroad choices. But rising costs and tightening visa regulations have led students to look elsewhere. In 2023, students spent nearly $34 billion in these four countries, but interest in alternative regions is rapidly growing.

European nations such as Germany, France, Ireland, and the Netherlands are gaining traction due to lower tuition fees, post-study work options, and scholarships. Germany’s tuition-free public education model and France’s research funding initiatives are proving attractive.

Gupta adds, “We are seeing Indian students diversify. Countries in Europe, Asia, and New Zealand are increasingly appealing due to affordability and promising job markets.”

Asia, particularly Singapore, Japan, and Malaysia, is seeing steady growth, thanks to cost-effective, industry-aligned programs. New Zealand is gaining favour for its work-permit policies, quality of life, and emphasis on education, especially after the recent diplomatic push by its leadership.

The US: Still a Top Choice

Despite emerging destinations, the United States remains a global leader in higher education, particularly for STEM and business programs. While recent political rhetoric and immigration crackdowns have raised concerns, Vineet Gupta believes the fear is exaggerated.

“USA is a leader in tech and innovation. There continues to be a shortage of skilled talent, and genuine students will always find opportunities,” he says. “Students must focus on quality institutions, take the right tests, and avoid shortcuts.”

Standardized exams like GRE, GMAT, SAT, and TOEFL/IELTS remain prerequisites. US universities also continue to offer some of the world’s best career pathways and research opportunities.

Rising Costs and Financial Solutions

Studying abroad is expensive. The UK has revised its financial requirement to £1,483/month for students in London. Tuition and living costs in the US and Canada are also climbing.

To help students cope, education loans and scholarships are now more widely available. Public sector banks and NBFCs have increased their lending for study abroad, with education loans from Tata Capital and others offering extended tenures of 72 months or more.

Over 4.6 lakh students have taken loans from public banks between 2012 and 2022. Scholarships such as the Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship, JN Tata Endowment, and the National Overseas Scholarship make a significant difference for eligible candidates.

“Financial accessibility is crucial,” Gupta emphasizes. “The expanding range of scholarships, work-study programs, and loans is enabling more Indian students to pursue quality global education.”

Changing Program Structures

2025 will see more demand for hybrid models, short-term certifications, and job-ready programs in areas like AI, fintech, and digital marketing. Students are increasingly choosing skill-based programs that offer global employability.

International universities are adapting to these demands with project-based learning, industry internships, and greater mental health support. These factors are particularly appealing to students from India’s tier-II and tier-III cities, who are more informed and ambitious than ever before.

What the Future Holds

Foreign universities are now competing actively for Indian students due to their significant economic contributions. This has led to more student-friendly visa policies and a greater push for internationalization.

Gupta concludes, “Education today goes beyond degrees. Indian students should be strategic, look beyond the obvious, choose programs with strong career outcomes, and stay informed. The future of global education is brighter than ever.”