Voices from the India Energy Week 2025

"I’ve done my homework, I mean business."

Sandeep Sethi, owner of Reliance Technology and Service Co., is here with a clear agenda, ventures, partnerships, and control automation solutions.

“I’m not here for the sessions, I’ve done my homework. I know what I need and who I need to meet,” he says, leveraging the conference to build strategic partnerships and drive business growth.

Unlocking Nigeria-India Business Potential

Timi Omogbehinn, General Manager at Western Development Company Limited, is on a mission to strengthen procurement ties between the two nations. “The exhibitions are impressive, there’s real innovation on display,” he says, exploring the conference for opportunities to enhance cross-border procurement and business collaborations. Bringing the Right Players Together! Nutei from FCT Energy’s Marketing Team emphasises on the importance of events like India Energy Week in creating valuable connections. “This is our second year participating, and it’s been a great opportunity to network and discover new business avenues,” she says, underscoring the importance of collaboration in the industry.

The event served as a hub for collaboration, innovation, and strategic partnerships. We had the privilege of engaging with key attendees who shared their insights and expectations for the future of energy. Here’s what they had to say.