Want to Learn to Build AI Agents? These Agentic AI Programs are Worth Exploring

While large language model technology streamlines routine cognitive tasks like drafting, autonomous solutions represent a major shift by actively pursuing objectives rather than simply responding to prompts. Combining large language models with memory layers and orchestration frameworks such as LangGraph, these platforms can break down goals, manage processes, and adapt when outcomes fall short, expanding what organisations can achieve with existing teams.

Where Are These Technologies Being Used?

Production-grade solutions are already operating across industries, accelerating decisions and improving efficiency. Key use cases include fraud monitoring in finance, patient pathway coordination in healthcare, automated code reviews in technology, and procurement tracking across supply chains.

What Skills Do You Need to Build Artificial Intelligence Agents?

Creating production-ready autonomous workflows is more of an architectural challenge than a coding exercise. Even professionals without extensive programming experience can make important design decisions if they understand concepts such as Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), tool reliability, orchestration, and process management.

Top Agentic AI Programs by Great Learning Worth Exploring in 2026

1. Certificate Program in Agentic AI by Johns Hopkins University

This course combines foundational concepts with advanced topics, including Prompt Engineering, Retrieval Augmented Generation, intelligent assistants, and collaborative environments. Over 18 weeks, participants learn how autonomous solutions can reason, plan, and execute tasks independently.

Curriculum Highlights: Covers core concepts, Python, Prompt Engineering, RAG, LLM-powered solutions, and automation design through practical projects.

Credentials: Professional credentials from Johns Hopkins University and 13 Continuing Education Units (CEUs).

Best for: Software engineers, data scientists, product managers, founders, and digital leaders seeking expertise in autonomous process design.

2. Certificate in Agentic AI by IIT Bombay

This five-month IIT Bombay Agentic AI online course focuses on practical implementation and covers topics such as autonomous operations, RAG, orchestration frameworks, and collaborative technologies.

Curriculum Highlights: Delivered by IIT Bombay faculty, it combines theory with hands-on projects and real-world deployments.

Credentials: Certificate from IIT Bombay.

Best for: Developers and technology professionals seeking production-ready skills in orchestration and automation.

3. Postgraduate Program in Artificial Intelligence Agents and Generative AI for Business Applications by Texas McCombs

This 13-week course focuses on workplace transformation, automation, technology strategy, and intelligent decision-making.

Curriculum Highlights: Blends modern language model concepts, orchestration frameworks, Prompt Engineering, and hands-on projects that demonstrate enterprise value.

Credentials: Certificate from the University of Texas at Austin.

Best for: Managers, consultants, executives, and digital leaders looking to adopt advanced automation within their organisations.

4. No Code Generative AI & Agentic Artificial Intelligence Program by Johns Hopkins University

This 12-week no-code offering focuses on organisational transformation, Prompt Engineering, and intelligent operations. It is delivered in collaboration with Great Learning.

Curriculum Highlights: Participants explore content generation tools, process design, responsible technology practices, and practical scenarios without requiring coding knowledge.

Credentials: Certificate from Johns Hopkins and 9 CEUs.

Best for: Non-technical professionals and decision makers looking to understand emerging tools without learning software development.

5. Postgraduate Program in AI Agents for Business Applications by Texas McCombs

This 12-week course emphasises implementation, organisational transformation, and the deployment of autonomous solutions.

Curriculum Highlights: Combines content generation tools, automation development, Prompt Engineering, automation strategies, and project-based learning.

Credentials: Certificate from the University of Texas at Austin and 2.5 CEUs.

Best for: Professionals aiming to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and drive innovation across organisations.

6. Applied Generative Artificial Intelligence Certificate Program by Johns Hopkins University

This 16-week course covers large language models, Prompt Engineering, productivity platforms, practical scenarios, and responsible deployment practices.

Curriculum Highlights: Combines foundational knowledge with hands-on exercises that demonstrate how modern solutions can support operations, innovation, and growth.

Credentials: Professional credentials from Johns Hopkins University and 11 CEUs.

Best for: Leaders, consultants, entrepreneurs, and professionals seeking practical experience with emerging tools.

Growing industry demand has encouraged leading institutions to expand curricula around orchestration, governance, and process design. Employers increasingly seek professionals who can make strategic technology decisions and oversee autonomous operations responsibly. As adoption accelerates, structured education from recognised institutions remains one of the most effective ways to close the capability gap and stay competitive.