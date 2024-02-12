WhalesPod: The Upcoming Unicorn Startup?

Vishnu Rajendran, a marine engineer by profession, was on vacation when he became frustrated with the existing loyalty and reward programs offered by retail chains in India. These programs often rely on gimmicks like Offer Coupons and Reward Points, which can only be redeemed on the next visit or purchase, thus compelling customers to spend more, often unnecessarily.

During a shopping trip at a textile retail chain, Vishnu experienced this frustration firsthand. After waiting in a long queue at the cash counter, he was informed by the cashier that if he spent an additional Rs 600 to round off his Rs 3400 bill to Rs 4000, he would be eligible for an offer coupon. Feeling pressured, Vishnu ended up purchasing a leather wallet despite it not being a necessity. However, after another long wait in line, he received a scratch card with the disappointing message, "Better Luck Next Time." It was this experience that gave birth to the idea of WhalesPod.

WhalesPod is a location-based aggregate platform for loyalty and rewards for offline retailers aimed at promoting local shopping. Unlike existing in-house loyalty programs, which often require customers to redeem points within a specific timeframe, WhalesPod allows customers to use accumulated reward points from various retail vendors to pay their monthly utility bills, such as electricity, water, insurance premiums, bank loan EMIs, and mobile and broadband recharges, through the integrated Bharat Bill Payment Gateway on the WhalesPod mobile application.

Additionally, WhalesPod enables retailers to post offers and flyers at an affordable cost on the mobile application, which is then notified to nearby customers as in-app notifications.

When asked about his confidence in kicking off his entrepreneurial journey with WhalesPod, Vishnu Rajendran remarked, "Just as the emergence of tuition centers near schools indicates inefficiency within the education system, the rise of online tuition apps as unicorn startups in India questions the effectiveness of the entire country's education system. Similarly, the influx of foreign online aggregate platforms threatens the profit margins of Indian online sellers. WhalesPod aims to bridge the gap between offline retail vendors and customers, promoting local shopping, boosting the local economy, and facilitating bill payments."

The name "WhalesPod" derives from the concept of whales moving together in pods to improve their chances of finding food. Similarly, the startup aims to unite smaller retailers, forming a collective force to navigate the challenges of the retail landscape.

While initially met with skepticism, WhalesPod gained traction through promotional referral points rewarded to customers in Kerala. Customers embraced the concept of earning free bill payments and recharges through reward points awarded for choosing a particular retail shop from a selection of similar shops in their area.

In conclusion, Vishnu Rajendran envisioned a future where utility bills and recharges are paid freely as a reward for choosing to shop locally. Recognized by StartUp India and Kerala Startup Mission, WhalesPod plans to expand with potential investments from angel investors and investment firms.