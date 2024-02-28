Why has 'QuintEdge' Become a Preferred Hiring Destination for Core Finance Recruiters?

In an era where the finance sector demands not just theoretical knowledge but a deep understanding of practical applications, Quintedge has emerged as a pivotal player. This Edtech company, known for its intensive 12-week Investment Banking Course, is redefining what it means to be job-ready in the finance industry..

One of the key factors setting them apart is its curriculum, which Yash Jain, Co-founder at Quintedge describes as "a bridge between academic knowledge and the hands-on skills required in the fast-paced world of finance." The course covers essentials such as financial modeling, valuation techniques, and an in-depth look into mergers and acquisitions. What makes this program unique is its focus on practical application—students are thrust into simulations and projects that mirror real-world scenarios, preparing them for the complexities of the finance sector.

Quintedge aims to ensure that their graduates are not just knowledgeable but are also able to apply the knowledge effectively in real-world situations. This is what makes them stand out to recruiters.

Also,the faculty at Quintedge are not just educators but industry veterans with years of experience in investment banking and finance. This direct connection to the industry provides students with insights into the current trends, challenges, and opportunities in the finance world. Jain notes, "Our instructors bring a wealth of knowledge and real-life experiences into the classroom, offering our students a learning experience that's both rich and relevant."

Placement Highlights

Many renowned companies including Deloitte, EY, Moody’s, Acuity, Transaction square etc. look to Quintedge as a go-to source for finding talent capable of filling demanding core finance roles.

The profiles majorly offered by the recruiters are Investment Banking, Financial Modeling, Valuations, Equity Research, Corporate Finance.

The Job locations for the profiles offered are majorly Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore.

The Bottom Line

Quintedge’s vision is to equip aspiring finance professionals with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive industry. This vision, combined with a curriculum that bridges the gap between theory and practice, a faculty of industry veterans, and a robust professional network, has positioned Quintedge as a preferred destination for recruiters looking to hire for core finance profiles.