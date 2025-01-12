Ben Sears, Will O'Rourke named in New Zealand squad for Champions Trophy

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: Who will lead India's pace attack without Bumrah? O'Rourke and Smith named in NZ squad New Zealand has named a new-look squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, with a mix of fresh talent and experienced players. The team has selected fast bowlers Ben Sears and Will O’Rourke, alongside all-rounder Nathan Smith, to bolster their squad for the prestigious tournament. Sears, 26, is uncapped in ODIs but has previously featured for New Zealand in other formats. His return to the team follows a lengthy recovery from a knee injury that kept him out for much of the previous year.

Both O’Rourke and Smith bring limited experience in the 50-over format at the international level, but New Zealand will rely on the expertise of seasoned pacers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson to lead the attack. The team has also strengthened its spin department with the inclusion of all-rounder Michael Bracewell, who joins regular spinners Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, and Mitchell Santner. Santner, in particular, will make his debut as the captain of the Black Caps in his first ICC tournament.

Despite the lack of extensive experience in some areas, New Zealand’s batting lineup remains formidable with the presence of stalwarts like Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, and Devon Conway. However, both Williamson and Conway face tight schedules with commitments to the SA20, which may affect their participation in a preparatory tri-series in Pakistan before the Champions Trophy. Lockie Ferguson will also miss this tri-series due to his involvement in the ILT20, which runs until February 10. Pacer Jacob Duffy has been named as a reserve player.

Head coach Gary Stead spoke about the team’s selection, acknowledging the challenge of picking from a wealth of talent. “Ultimately, we’ve gone with the squad that will offer us the best options to perform well in the expected conditions in Pakistan and the UAE,” he said.

New Zealand is grouped alongside Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh and will open the tournament against Pakistan in Karachi on February 19. New Zealand ODI squad: Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young