What could be India's squad for Champions Trophy, England T20Is and ODIs?

India has played only six ODIs since the 2023 World Cup, with just three of those in 2024, leaving selectors with minimal recent international form to base their decisions on for the upcoming bilateral ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy in February.

ALSO READ: India squad announcement for ENG series LIVE UPDATES: Shami return likely for Champions Trophy During these six matches, India provided opportunities to a number of players who are being considered for the 2027 ODI World Cup. With the T20 setup already undergoing significant changes and the Test team in a transitional phase, there are growing questions about the composition of the ODI squad, especially regarding the form and fitness of certain players.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to open in ODIs too?

Although Yashasvi Jaiswal may seem like a regular fixture across formats for India, he has yet to be selected for an ODI squad. The current opening pair, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill , are both established and could continue to open for India. Their successful partnership in the 2023 ODI World Cup saw Gill reclaim his spot at the top after recovering from dengue, displacing Ishan Kishan. However, both were rested for India's subsequent ODIs in South Africa in December 2023.

Jaiswal was chosen for India's T20 World Cup squad in 2024, replacing Gill. He scored a Test century against Bangladesh in September but struggled to capitalize on starts in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, being dropped for the Boxing Day Test. If India looks to add a left-hand option to the top order, Jaiswal could be a contender. His domestic numbers are impressive: 1511 runs at an average of 54, with five centuries and seven fifties in 32 innings.

Other options who opened for India in South Africa post the 2023 World Cup include Ruturaj Gaikwad, B Sai Sudharsan, and Rajat Patidar.

Also Read

Is there place for Ravindra Jadeja in the side?

Jadeja has not played an ODI since the 2023 World Cup, where he was part of the middle order alongside Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav, following Hardik Pandya’s injury. Under the new coaching regime, the selectors, including Gautam Gambhir, have focused on including more bowling options and batting depth. The competition for allrounder spots has increased, with Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, and Riyan Parag also vying for spots. Jadeja’s inclusion is not guaranteed, especially with Parag and Hardik returning to full fitness. Iyer and Rahul are expected to retain their positions, but Jadeja’s place remains uncertain.

Who will be the second wicketkeeper?

KL Rahul was India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the 2023 ODI World Cup and in the subsequent series against South Africa and Sri Lanka. He is likely to retain the position, with Sanju Samson as the back-up in South Africa. However, when Rishabh Pant made his comeback after recovering from a car crash injury in Sri Lanka, he was chosen over Samson. Despite Samson scoring a century in South Africa as a specialist batter at No. 3, he was omitted from the squad for Sri Lanka, which raised questions. Pant made only 6 runs in his ODI against Sri Lanka, which has led to further discussions regarding the second wicketkeeper spot.

Bumrah and Shami’s fitness in question

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami played key roles in India’s unbeaten run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final, but both are dealing with fitness issues. Shami underwent ankle surgery in February 2024, but his comeback has been delayed due to knee issues while playing domestic cricket for Bengal. If he passes the Vijay Hazare Trophy playoffs without complications, he could make a strong case for inclusion in the squad. Bumrah’s status remains uncertain, with the BCCI yet to confirm the nature of his injury that sidelined him during Australia’s second innings in the fifth Test in Sydney.

If Bumrah is unavailable, Shami and Mohammed Siraj are likely to lead the bowling attack, supported by Hardik Pandya. However, India will likely seek one or two additional seamers for backup, with options like Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Spinners in line for selection?

There are doubts about whether left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav will be fit in time for selection, as he is recovering from hernia surgery. If Kuldeep isn’t fit, India’s spin options are likely to come from allrounders like Jadeja, Axar, and Sundar. Varun Chakravarthy, a standout performer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, could also be a surprise addition to the squad, providing wrist-spin options.

As the selectors gear up for the upcoming series, the competition within the squad remains fierce, with numerous players vying for spots in the ODI and Champions Trophy squads.