Champions Trophy: Bumrah consults NZ surgeon ahead of squad announcement

There has been significant concern surrounding Jasprit Bumrah's fitness as the 2025 Champions Trophy approaches. The Indian fast bowler, who is a crucial part of the team's attack, had been struggling with back spasms, which ultimately prevented him from bowling during the final Test match against Australia in Sydney. Bumrah seemed to be in discomfort during the game, and he was quickly taken to a hospital for further scans. According to a report from the Hindustan Times, Bumrah has sought the advice of Dr. Rowan Schouten, a New Zealand-based orthopedic surgeon, regarding his injury. Dr. Schouten is reportedly in contact with the BCCI's medical team, and the selectors are expected to be briefed about Bumrah's condition.

Despite these concerns, Bumrah is likely to be included in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, provided he is "pain-free" and able to resume bowling. The final decision will depend on how he recovers from the injury and whether he can return to full fitness ahead of the tournament.

In addition to the fitness concerns, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has raised concerns about the prospect of Bumrah taking over the Test captaincy from Rohit Sharma. Kaif cautioned that appointing Bumrah as the captain could place too much strain on the pacer, impacting his fitness and the longevity of his career. Instead, Kaif suggested that the leadership should be handed to a batter, such as KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant, to ensure the team’s stability and continuity in performance.

The speculation around India's Test captaincy has gained momentum following Rohit Sharma's absence from the Sydney Test during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With reports hinting that Rohit may step down from the Test captaincy, Bumrah has been seen as a possible candidate. However, Kaif strongly advised against this, urging the BCCI to reconsider the decision. He argued that Bumrah should focus on his primary role as a bowler to preserve his fitness and extend his career, suggesting that the additional responsibility of captaincy could potentially shorten his playing years.