Champions Trophy 2025: Who will lead India's pace attack without Bumrah?

Team India have been possibly dealt with a major setback as their star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is expected to miss the group stage of the upcoming Champions Trophy due to a back injury. Bumrah, who has been a key player for India in recent years, has been diagnosed with swelling on his back, which has led to him being sidelined for the tournament's opening stages. Bumrah to report to NCA for assessment

According to reports, Bumrah has been instructed to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where his recovery will be closely monitored. The Champions Trophy, set to begin on February 19, will feature the top eight ODI teams in the world, with matches scheduled in Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Dubai. However, it remains uncertain whether Bumrah will be fit in time to feature in India’s opening group-stage games.

The Indian selectors, who met recently in Mumbai to finalize the squad for the upcoming T20 series against England, were updated about Bumrah's fitness status. Although the deadline to announce squads for the Champions Trophy is fast approaching, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sought an extension. This allows them more time to assess Bumrah’s recovery and decide whether to include him in the initial squad or place him in the list of reserves.

A source within the BCCI revealed that Bumrah is expected to be fully fit only by the first week of March, which may be too late for him to feature in the group stages. “He will be going to NCA for rehabilitation,” the source said. “The initial reports suggest he doesn’t have a fracture, but there is swelling in his back. The NCA will closely monitor his progress over the next three weeks. Even after that, he will need to play a few practice matches to check his match fitness before being considered for selection.”

India’s first group match in the Champions Trophy is against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a high-stakes clash with Pakistan on February 23. While the Indian team is set to play all their matches in Dubai due to security concerns regarding traveling to Pakistan, it remains unclear if Bumrah will be available for these games. India’s final group-stage match will be against New Zealand on March 2, and the semi-finals are scheduled for March 4 and 5, with the final on March 9. Who will replace Jasprit Bumrah in Team India?

With Bumrah's fitness still uncertain, the selectors face a difficult decision regarding his inclusion in the squad. Should Bumrah fail to recover in time, India will have to rely on the likes of Mohd Siraj and Arshdeep to step up in his absence during the crucial group matches of the tournament. Mohd Shami, who is also returning for the T20 series against England could also step up for the side and set up a trio alongside the other pacers.