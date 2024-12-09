When will Champions Trophy schedule be out? Star Sports starts campaign

The uncertainty around the ICC 2025 Champions Trophy organisation in Pakistan started to clear out last week when it was reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had agreed to hold the tournament in a hybrid model, as requested by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after being pressured by the ICC. However, while the ICC or any involved party has not released an official statement regarding the meetings or the timeline for the schedule’s release, leaving fans bewildered, it seems the official broadcasting partner of the tournament in India, Star Sports, has taken responsibility to provide fans with some assurance. The network has released an advertisement to kick off the campaign for the upcoming tournament.

The advertisement features Indian players Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, and others, along with players from other participating nations, confirming that the tournament is on the cards and that the Indian cricket team will feature in it.

Check out the full advertisement by Star Sports here:

The advertisement also mentions the tournament is "coming soon," which suggests even the broadcasters have no information about the official release of the schedule by the ICC.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Format

Since 2009, the ICC Champions Trophy has been played with eight teams divided into two groups of four. Each team plays one game against the other three teams in their group, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals. The winners of the two semi-finals then face each other in the final for ultimate glory.

While the format for the 2025 edition is yet to be confirmed, it is highly unlikely that the ICC will introduce changes, especially after the earlier drama.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Teams qualified

The 2025 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy will be missing two former champions, as West Indies and Sri Lanka failed to qualify this time.

Full list of teams in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan (Host) India Australia England New Zealand South Africa Afghanistan Bangladesh

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: All that has happened so far

Since the ICC announced Pakistan as the host for the 2025 Champions Trophy in November 2021, the key question has been whether India, which hasn’t toured Pakistan for a cricket series since 2006, would participate. In November 2024, the BCCI informed the ICC that they would not send the Indian team to Pakistan, citing the government’s refusal to grant clearance, and requested the tournament be held in a hybrid format. The PCB initially rejected this proposal, asserting they were prepared to host the event without India if necessary. However, following an ultimatum from the ICC during their board meeting on 29 November 2024, the PCB eventually agreed to the hybrid model, but with their own set of conditions, including reciprocal treatment when India hosts any ICC tournament till 2031.

While there has been no report on whether the ICC has accepted these terms, it is highly unlikely after the former BCCI secretary assumed the ICC chairman’s post from 1 December 2024.