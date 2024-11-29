Champions Trophy 2025 schedule LIVE UPDATES: Crucial ICC board meet today amid PCB vs BCCI stand-off

The clouds over the schedule of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are set to be cleared today as a crucial ICC board members set to meet virtually. With BCCI confirming its unavailability to visit Pakistan after not getting government clearance, Pakistan Cricket Board had rejected the hybrid model, according to media reports.

Uncertainty continues to revolve around India's travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, with the tournament just a couple of months away from commencement.

However, ahead of the ICC board meet today, BCCI vice-president Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said that the top priority for the board remains the players' safety, and a hybrid model is an option.

the ICC Board will aim to reach a consensus during the meeting before making a final decision. The tournament is scheduled to take place between February 19 and March, but the ICC has yet to release the official schedule.

The report also highlighted that the meeting will address whether the tournament will be hosted solely in Pakistan or under a hybrid model, where Pakistan shares hosting responsibilities with another, yet-to-be-decided, country.

The meeting was convened following a written communication from the ICC to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), stating that India would not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in early 2025. The PCB, after consulting the Pakistan government, is preparing to present its stance during the discussions.

Due to strained political relations, India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, when they participated in the Asia Cup. The two archrivals last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, comprising white-ball matches. Currently, they primarily face each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

ICC Board meet live updates and time for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

When will ICC board meet take place? ICC board meeting on ICC Champions Trophy 2024 will take place on November 29. At what time ICC board meet begins? ICC board meet is likely to begin at 3 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)