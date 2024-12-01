PCB likely to agree to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in a hybrid format

The dark clouds hanging over the organisation of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan are likely to clear in the coming days, as multiple media reports suggest that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), after much reluctance, has finally accepted the BCCI and ICC offer to host the tournament in a hybrid model, holding all of India’s matches at a neutral venue, including the final if India qualifies. However, they have put forward their own demands in exchange for accepting the offer, including the same treatment for them during India-hosted ICC events and additional cash incentives.

How will the new deal work?

According to the new deal between the PCB and ICC, Pakistan will host all of India’s matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at a neutral venue but will still host the final in Lahore if India fails to qualify. In addition, they want all their matches during any ICC event hosted by India to also take place at a neutral venue. They also want a larger share of tournament earnings compared to what they were initially supposed to receive.

How did the drama unfold?

ALSO READ: Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC chairman Ever since the ICC announced that Pakistan would host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 back in November 2021, the debate has revolved around whether India, which has not visited Pakistan for a cricket series since 2006, would travel to Pakistan. However, in November 2024, the BCCI informed the ICC that they would not send their team to Pakistan as their government refused to give clearance for the visit and asked them to hold the tournament in a hybrid model.

The PCB outrightly declined the proposal by the BCCI, stating that they were ready to host the tournament without India if the team did not visit Pakistan. However, after receiving an ultimatum from the ICC following the board meeting on November 9, 2024, they accepted the offer with certain conditions of their own.

Where will India play their matches?

India is more than likely to play their matches in the UAE, as it would be convenient for teams in Pakistan to travel back and forth before and after matches with India. However, Sri Lanka could also host the matches, as seen during the Asia Cup of 2023.

PCB’s preparation for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The PCB has renovated three of their prime stadiums to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after receiving a substantial sum of Rs 12.8 billion from the ICC for the same. According to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, out of the Rs 12.8 billion grant, Rs 7.7 billion was allocated for the renovation work at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, while Rs 3.5 billion and Rs 1.5 billion were allocated for renovation work at Karachi and Rawalpindi stadiums, respectively.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

With the debate around the organisation of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 coming to a conclusion, the official schedule for the tournament is expected to be released in a week or two. The likely window for the tournament is from 19 February 2025 to 9 March 2025.