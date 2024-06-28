Barbados weather LIVE UPDATES India vs South Africa final, ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The inclement weather conditions in the Caribbean nation continue to be a talking point before every match and it is no different ahead of the India vs South Africa final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

According to multiple weather agencies, there are chances of rain throughout the day on June 29. This could force the match into reserve day. Unlike the India vs England semifinal, The IND vs SA final has a reserve day in place for the grand finale. If the final doesn't complete on June 29 then it will continue on June 30 as well.

Barbados weather prediction on June 29:

According to Accuweather, com, there is a chance of rainfall in the morning, then overcast conditions throughout the day with chances of thunderstorm in the evening as well.