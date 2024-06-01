Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / IND vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up match: Pant retd hurt after fifty, Dube-Surya bat
LiveNew Update

IND vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up match: Pant retd hurt after fifty, Dube-Surya bat

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Score Updates, India vs Bangladesh Warm-up match: Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. He also suggested that Virat has decided to rest and won't be available

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Cricket Score
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Cricket Score. Photo: X

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:03 PM IST
Key Events

9:03 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Just six from the over

9:00 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Pant retired hurt

8:55 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Pant still away from fifty

8:47 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Rishad into the attack

8:44 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Pant nears fifty

8:41 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Pant keeps going

8:39 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Mahmudullah gets Rohit

8:36 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Fifty up for India

8:25 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Good over from Bangladesh

8:21 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit finishes with a six

8:17 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Good over for India

8:14 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Samson out early

8:07 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: 5 runs from the first over

8:00 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Sanju, Rohit open batting

7:49 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Pitch Report for Nassau County Stadium

7:42 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Taskin and Fizz not playing

7:40 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli not available

7:36 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit wins toss, opts to bat first

7:30 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Kohli at the ground

7:23 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Toss minutes away

7:21 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Last meeting between India and Bangladesh

7:11 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Know more about the stadiums in the USA

7:06 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI thanks Dinesh Karthik

6:51 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: All T20s between Bangladesh and India

6:49 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Head to head between between the two teams

6:43 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: How is this match important?

6:24 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Welcome to the live blog

9:03 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Just six from the over

 
Over Summary: 2 0 0 B4 0 0; India Score 112/3 after 13 overs
Suryakumar Yadav (18), Shivam Dube (4); Mahedi Hasan 3-0-14-0
 
So Mahedi Hasan continues and bowls a nearly perfect over where he gives away only one boundary and that too off bye which goes for a four. 
 

9:00 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Pant retired hurt

 
Over Summary: 4 1 1 0 0 1; India Score 106/3 after 12 overs
Suryakumar Yadav (18), Shivam Dube (2); Shakib Al Hasan 3-0-37-0
 
Rishabh Pant has retired hurt after fifty and it is Shivam Dube who has come out to bat in his place. 
 

8:55 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Pant still away from fifty

 
Over Summary: 0 0 1 4 1 L1; India Score 99/2 after 11 overs
Suryakumar Yadav (17), Rishabh Pant (49); Tanzim Hasan Sakib 1-0-6-0
 
After a drinks break, we are back in the middle of the Big Apple once again. Tanzim Sakib is in the attack now and it is Pant who is still batting on 48. He wanted a single but was sent back by Surya. Tries for an unorthodox uppercut by going down on one knee and failing to connect. 
 
Pant now moves to 49 with a single off the third ball. 
 
Now Surya gets into the act and gets a four. Pant is still away from fifty as he gets just one from the over. 
 

8:47 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Rishad into the attack

 
Over Summary: 1 4 1 1 1 1; India Score 92/2 after 10 overs
Suryakumar Yadav (12), Rishabh Pant (48); Rishad Hossain 1-0-9-0
 
Rishad Hossain is into the attack. However, he too has not been able to keep the Indian batters quiet. 
 

8:44 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Pant nears fifty

 
Over Summary: 1 0 6 0 1 2; India Score 83/2 after 9 overs
Suryakumar Yadav (6), Rishabh Pant (45); Mahmudullah 2-0-16-1
 
There is no stopping the Rishabh Pant express here as he moves to 44 with yet another six. This one is against the off-spinner Mahmudullah. 
 

8:41 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Pant keeps going

 
Over Summary: 1 1 L1 1 4 4; India Score 73/2 after 8 overs
Suryakumar Yadav (3), Rishabh Pant (38); Soumya Sarkar 1-0-11-0

Somya Sarkar provided three opportunities to the Bangladeshi fielders, but in all instances, the ball just went over them or somehow they were not close enough to catch it. 
 
Two fours for Pant. 
 

8:39 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Mahmudullah gets Rohit

 
Over Summary: 1 1 2 W 1 1; India Score 61/2 after 7 overs
Suryakumar Yadav (1), Rishabh Pant (27); Mahmudullah 1-0-6-1
 
That would be wicket number two for the Bangladeshi team as Rishad Hossain has caught Rohit Sharma off the bowling of Mahmudullah. 
 

8:36 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Fifty up for India

 
Over Summary: 6 6 2 1 1 6; India Score 55/1 after 6 overs
Rohit Sharma (20), Rishabh Pant (27); Shakib Al Hasan 2-0-30-0
 
Ball 6 Six!! That would be fifty up for the Indian team as the powerplay comes to an end. 
 
Ball 5 Single again and Pant will be on strike for the last ball
 
Ball 4 Single taken 
 
Ball 3 Swept for two runs and Pant will keep the strike 
 
Ball 2 Six!! He goes reverse sweeping this time and gets another ix 
 
Ball 1 Six!! If last over was favourable match-up for the bowler, this one is for Pant who smashes the first one with sweep for a six 
 

8:25 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Good over from Bangladesh

 
Over Summary: 0 0 4 0 1 2; India Score 33/1 after 5 overs
Rohit Sharma (19), Rishabh Pant (6); Mahedi Hasan 2-0-12-0
 
Ball 6 Rohit goes down the ground and gets two runs. 
 
Ball 5 Played to deep backward square leg for a two-run 
 
Ball 4 Dot again 
 
Ball 3 Four!! Pant goes down the ground and it goes over mid-on for a four 
 
Ball 2 Dot ball 
 
Ball 1 Mahedi Hasan starts with a dot ball in a favourable match-up against a left-hander 
 

8:21 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit finishes with a six

 
Over Summary: 0 0 1 0 0 6; India Score 26/1 after 4 overs
Rohit Sharma (17), Rishabh Pant (1); Shoriful Islam 2-0-13-1
 
 
Ball 6 Six!! Rohit ends the over in style with a great six 
 
Ball 5 That would be another dot ball
 
Ball 4 This is a great ball which cuts Rohit in two halves 
 
Ball 3 Single and Pant gets off the mark 
 
Ball 2 Dot ball 
 
Ball 1 Shoriful continues and starts off the dot ball 
 

8:17 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Good over for India

 
Over Summary: 0 4 4 0 0 0; India Score 19/1 after 3 overs
Rohit Sharma (11), Rishabh Pant (0); Shakib Al Hasan 1-0-8-0
 
 
Ball 6 Tries for an inside-out shot and this is a dot again
 
Ball 5 Goes for the reverse ramp and gets beaten again 
 
Ball 4 Tries to play an awkward shot and gets beaten 
 
Ball 3 Four!! That would be two fours in a row
 
Ball 2 Four!! Rohit gets a four and it is against Shakib 
 
Ball 1 Dot ball 
 

8:14 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Samson out early

 
Over Summary: Wd 0 0 Wd5 0 0 W 0; India Score 11/1 after 2 overs
Rohit Sharma (3), Sanju Samson (0); Shoriful Islam 1-0-6-1
 
Ball 6 Rishabh Pant is the batter at number three
 
Ball 5 Wicket!! Shout for LBW and is given. No DRS which means that Sanju would have to walk back for only one run. 
 
Ball 4 Driven well by Sanju. But straight to the fielder and hence no runs. 
 
Ball 3 Single and Rohit will be off-strike 
 
Ball 3 Five wides!! That is wayward from Shoftiful who bowls it down the leg and it goes for four past a diving wicket-keeper 
 
Ball 2 That would be two dots in a row
 
Ball 1 Dot ball 
 
Ball 1 Wide. Shoriful Islam starts off with a wide ball 
 

8:07 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: 5 runs from the first over

 
Over Summary: 2 0 1 1 Wd 0 0; India Score 5/0 after 1 over
Rohit Sharma (3), Sanju Samson (1); Mahedi Hasan 1-0-5-0
 
Ball 6 That would be a dot ball and hence five runs from the first over
 
Ball 5 Goes for the paddle sweep again and the ball hits his elbow guard and drops nearby 
 
Ball 5 That was too wide down the leg and Rohit was unable to connect with it 
 
Ball 4 Samson gets off the mark with a single as well
 
Ball 3 Single to mid-wicket 
 
Ball 2 Dot ball 
 
Ball 1 Up and over the in-file goes Rohit and collects two runs. 
 

8:00 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Score Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Sanju, Rohit open batting


So, we have a big surprise as it is Sanju Samson and Rohit Sharma who have come out to open the innings. No Yashasvi Jaiswal 

7:49 PM

IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live Updates | T20 World Cup 2024: Pitch Report for Nassau County Stadium

 
Russel Arnold says the pitch is hard and there are hardly any cracks. He expects the ball to come onto the bat throughout the game. 180-190 could be a par score and he reckons batting or bowling first will not matter much. Even-sized boundaries, and no bias to one particular square boundary.
 

India cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh in their only warm-up game for the T20 World Cup 2024 against Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York. This will be the first professional game for the make-shift stadium, built only for this mega event in the Big Apple.  Virat Kohli is not available for India and Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed are not available for Bangladesh for today's game. 
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here While Bangladesh has borne the brunt of losing a three-match series against hosts USA ahead of the World Cup, their other warm-up game against the hosts at the Grand Prarie was washed out. India has only had net sessions and would be playing their first T20 encounter in the US. 
T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs BAN Playing 11
There is no concept of playing 11 in a warm-up game as all the players present in the squad of a team get to ball and bat depending on the condition that not more than 10 players can get out and one bowler cannot bowl more than four overs.  Squads
Check ICC T20 World Cup all latest news here IND Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal 
BAN Squad for T20 World Cup 2024:  Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam 
How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs BAN Warm-Up match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The IND vs BAN Final live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
Follow ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here
T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN Warm-Up Live streaming
IND vs BAN warm-up match streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the IND vs BAN Warm-Up match in T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here 

Topics :India cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamICC T20 World CupT20 cricket

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

