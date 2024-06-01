Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

T20 World Cup: USA vs CAN head-to-head, pitch report, weather forecast

The USA and Canada are eternal rivals. However, at the international level, they have played seven T20is against each and in them, it is the USA which dominates the head-to-head stats

T20 World Cup USA vs CAN head-to-head, pitch report, weather forecast

T20 World Cup USA vs CAN head-to-head, pitch report, weather forecast

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first match of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be played between co-host United States of America and their neighbours and oldest cricketing rivals Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on June 2 at 6 AM (Indian Standard Time). While the two have had a continuous rivalry since 1844 in the game of cricket, at the international level, they have faced each other in seven T20s.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

USA vs CAN head-to-head in T20s

The United States leads the head-to-head battle between the two sides in the T20 international. They have won five out of the eight matches played between the two sides. 

Total matches played: 8
United States of America won: 5
Canada won: 2
Tied: 1

USA vs CAN head-to-head at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas

Matches played: 4
United States of America: 4
Canada: 0

USA vs CAN head-to-head in Canada

Matches played: 2
United States of America: 0
Canada: 2

USA vs CAN head-to-head in Neutral Venues 

Matches played: 2
United States of America: 1
Canada: 0

Grand Prairie Stadium T20 record

City Houston
Country United States
First T20 Match 07/04/24
Last T20 Match 25/05/24
Matches Played 7
Matches Won by Home Side 6 (85.71%)
Matches Won by Touring Side 1 (14.29%)
Matches Won by Neutral Side 0 (0.00%)
Matches Won Batting First 3 (37.50%)
Matches Won Batting Second 4 (50.00%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 3 (37.50%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 4 (50.00%)
Matches Tied 0 (0.00%)
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)
Highest Individual Innings 74 A Johnson (Canada) 09/04/2024 v United States
Best Bowling 06/10/24 Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) 25/05/2024 v United States
Highest Team Innings 230/3 (United States) 09/04/2024 v Canada
Lowest Team Innings 132 (Canada) 07/04/2024 v United States
Highest Run Chase Achieved 169/6 (United States) 13/04/2024 v Canada
Average Runs per Wicket 24.86
Average Runs per Over 7.99
Average Score Batting First 136


Grand Prairie pitch report for the USA vs CAN T20 World Cup match

The average score batting first at the Grand Prairie in seven international games has been 136. However, the highest score by a team is 230/3. Thus, predicting a total at this wicket could be tricky. The Major League Cricket matches held at this venue were mostly high-scoring. Thus, a high-scoring game is expected here. However, dampness in the wicket might make batting a bit difficult. 

Grand Prairie weather forecast during the USA vs CAN T20 World Cup match

There is a flood warning throughout the state of Texas in the United States and Grand Prairie, where the stadium is located has also received the same. The weather at the time of the match, which is 6:00 AM IST and 7:30 PM Local time is going to be cloudy. It will remain so for the entirety of the game till 111: 30 pm Local time and and 10: AM IST according to Accuweather. 

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST) here

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here

Check ICC T20 World Cup latest news updates here
Topics : ICC T20 World Cup USA Canada T20 cricket BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon