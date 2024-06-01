T20 World Cup: USA vs CAN head-to-head, pitch report, weather forecast





ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024: How US vs Canada cricket rivalry is older than Ashes? The first match of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be played between co-host United States of America and their neighbours and oldest cricketing rivals Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on June 2 at 6 AM (Indian Standard Time). While the two have had a continuous rivalry since 1844 in the game of cricket, at the international level, they have faced each other in seven T20s.

USA vs CAN head-to-head in T20s

The United States leads the head-to-head battle between the two sides in the T20 international. They have won five out of the eight matches played between the two sides.

Total matches played: 8

United States of America won: 5

Canada won: 2

Tied: 1

USA vs CAN head-to-head at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas

Matches played: 4

United States of America: 4

Canada: 0

USA vs CAN head-to-head in Canada

Matches played: 2

United States of America: 0

Canada: 2

USA vs CAN head-to-head in Neutral Venues

Matches played: 2

United States of America: 1

Canada: 0

Grand Prairie Stadium T20 record

City Houston Country United States First T20 Match 07/04/24 Last T20 Match 25/05/24 Matches Played 7 Matches Won by Home Side 6 (85.71%) Matches Won by Touring Side 1 (14.29%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 0 (0.00%) Matches Won Batting First 3 (37.50%) Matches Won Batting Second 4 (50.00%) Matches Won Winning Toss 3 (37.50%) Matches Won Losing Toss 4 (50.00%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%) Highest Individual Innings 74 A Johnson (Canada) 09/04/2024 v United States Best Bowling 06/10/24 Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) 25/05/2024 v United States Highest Team Innings 230/3 (United States) 09/04/2024 v Canada Lowest Team Innings 132 (Canada) 07/04/2024 v United States Highest Run Chase Achieved 169/6 (United States) 13/04/2024 v Canada Average Runs per Wicket 24.86 Average Runs per Over 7.99 Average Score Batting First 136

Grand Prairie pitch report for the USA vs CAN T20 World Cup match

The average score batting first at the Grand Prairie in seven international games has been 136. However, the highest score by a team is 230/3. Thus, predicting a total at this wicket could be tricky. The Major League Cricket matches held at this venue were mostly high-scoring. Thus, a high-scoring game is expected here. However, dampness in the wicket might make batting a bit difficult.

Grand Prairie weather forecast during the USA vs CAN T20 World Cup match

There is a flood warning throughout the state of Texas in the United States and Grand Prairie, where the stadium is located has also received the same. The weather at the time of the match, which is 6:00 AM IST and 7:30 PM Local time is going to be cloudy. It will remain so for the entirety of the game till 111: 30 pm Local time and and 10: AM IST according to Accuweather.