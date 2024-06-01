T20 World Cup opening ceremony time, performers, live streaming, telecast

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony live timing: The T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony can be live-streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app in India from 6 PM IST onwards.





ALSO READ: T20 World Cup, Match 1: USA vs Canada Playing 11 The T20 World Cup 2024 is finally here. The grand opening ceremony of the event will take place not before the first match between co-hosts USA and Canada (USA vs CAN), but rather before the second match of the tournament between other co-hosts West Indies and Papua New Guinea (WI vs PNG) at the Guyana National Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana.

While both matches are on the same day, June 2, according to the Indian Standard Time (IST), in reality, they are one day apart. The first match of the tournament will be played on June 1 between the USA and Canada at the Grand Prarie Stadium in Texas. The match begins at 20: 00 hrs local time, which will be 06:00 hrs IST on June 2.





Enjoy live Performances by:

David Rudder | Ravi B | Erphaan Alves | Dj Anna | Dj Ultra



Similarly, the second match between WI and PNG will begin at 10: 30 hrs local time on Sunday, June 2 at the Guyana National Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana, which will be 20:00 hrs IST in India.





ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, Format, match time (IST), live streaming This time around, 20 teams are participating in the T20 World Cup 2024, the highest number of teams for any edition of a cricket World Cup in history. An associate nation of the ICC in North America is co-hosting the tournament for the first time. It is seen as cricket's grand entry into the world's largest economy.

T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony timing and broadcast details

When will the T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony begin?



#OutofThisWorld pic.twitter.com/FWAiXfSZGf Don’t miss an Out of This World Experience in the Party Stand with the Season pass ticket bundle!!!! Available at https://t.co/zwZWH3Im28 and the physical box office locations #T20WorldCup May 31, 2024 The T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony will begin at 6 PM IST on Sunday, June 2, 2024. The T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony will begin at 6 PM IST on Sunday, June 2, 2024.



Who will perform at the T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony?



Star Trinidadian singers David Rudder with Erphaan Alves and Chutney music star Ravi B along with DJs Anna and Ultra will lighten up the Guyana National Stadium in Guyana during the T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony.



Where can people watch the T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony?



People in India can watch the live telecast of the T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony on Star Sports.



Where can the T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony be live-streamed?