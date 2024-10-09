IND W vs SL W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India win toss and opt to bat first

The Indian women's cricket team will be taking on Asian champions Sri Lanka in a must-win clash today for both sides in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group stage at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The Women in Blue must be perfect from here on after their opening defeat against New Zealand, leaving them with just one win in two games so far.

India need to win and also try to keep their net run rate higher than their counterparts. On the other hand, Asian champions Sri Lanka have underperformed in this tournament, having lost both their group matches so far. A defeat today would mean that Chamari and Co. will be officially eliminated from the World Cup tonight.



Sri Lanka will be looking to replicate their success in the 2024 Asia Cup final, where the Islanders got the better of Harmanpreet Kaur's side.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Playing XI

India Women Playing XI (probables): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

Sri Lanka Women Playing XI (probables): Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Vishmi Gunaratne

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women head-to-head in T20 internationals

India have a clear advantage in head-to-head statistics against their neighbours, winning 19 of the 25 matches played between the two sides so far. Sri Lanka have won only 5 matches, with one encounter ending with no result.

Total Matches: 25

IND-W Won: 19

SL-W Won: 5

No Result: 1

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu is at 7 PM IST today.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live telecast in India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the IND-W vs SL-W match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary in India.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live stream in India

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on its application and website in India.





Stay tuned for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live score and match updates here.