IPL 2024 today's match: DC vs CSK Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES - Toss at 7 PM

In today's second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals will host Chennai Super Kings at the ACA-VDCA Stadium Stadium in Vishakhapatnam. Though Rishabh Pant has made a comeback in cricket, he is yet to tate victory and it would be amazing for him to get on the board by winning against the number on team on the IPL 2024 points table.

Prithvi Shaw might make a comeback in the Capitals playing 11 in place of Ricky Bhui who hasn't got gpoing in the first two matches. Though Vizag is Bhui's homeground, but it would be hard to keep Shaw waiting.

As for the Super Kings, they have settled playing 11 and Matheesh Pathirana could most likely be the impact substitute in place of Daryl Mitchell.

IPL 2024: DC vs CSK Playing 11 DC Playing 11 probables: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar Impact Player- Abishek Porel if Delhi bowl first

CSK Playing 11 probables: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

DC vs CSK head-to-head

Total matches played: 29

Chennai Super Kings won: 19

Delhi Capitals won: 10

No result: 00

Squads

Chennai Super Kings full squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

Delhi Capitals full squad

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming, telecast

Which teams will lock horns in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Match 12 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the DC vs CSK live toss take place on Sunday (March 31)?

In IPL 2024, DC vs CSK live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the DC vs CSK live match start on March 31?

The Delhi vs Rajasthan live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on March 31 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium Stadium in Vizag.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the DC vs CSK IPL match in India for free.