IPL 2025: Former CSK pacer DJ Bravo joins Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Former West Indies pacer DJ Bravo has joined Indian Premier League defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor. Known for his illustrious career, especially in T20 cricket, Bravo will be guiding the KKR bowling line-up from the next season.

KKR officially announced Bravo's appointment one day after he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Thursday (September 26). The all-time leading wicket-taker in T20 history had his CPL 2024 spell cut short due to an injury, after which the 40-year-old announced that he is hanging up his boots. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dwayne Bravo IPL stats Bowling stats YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W Career 161 3120 4359 183 4/22 23.82 8.38 17.05 2 0 Batting stats YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S Career 161 44 1560 70* 22.61 1204 129.57 0 5 120 66

“I’ve been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders for the last 10 years in the CPL. Having played for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I have a lot of respect for how they operate. The owners' passion, the professionalism of the management, and the family-like environment make it a special place. This is the perfect platform for me as I transition from playing to mentoring and coaching the next generation of players,” Bravo said after the announcement of his appointment.

Bravo retired from the IPL last year after a highly successful spell with 5-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

DJ Bravo T20I career for West Indies Bowling Stats Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 2006-2021 91 77 250.5 0 2036 78 4/19 26.1 8.11 19.2 3 0 Batting Stats Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s 2006-2021 91 74 17 1255 66* 22.01 1091 115.03 0 4 5 73 55

Bravo has won several matches for the West Indies, delivering blows to the opposing team's batting order. Being efficient with both bat and ball often gave him an advantage over his contemporaries.

An impressive bowling record of picking 631 wickets in 582 T20 matches speaks for his talent. As Bravo has been part of the IPL-winning team thrice, KKR now have a serial winner among themselves.