IPL 2025 mega auction dates, venue, time, live Streaming & telecast Details

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is expected to take place in the third or fourth week of November this year. According to a Cricbuzz report, the venue for the IPL 2025 auction is expected to be the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The IPL auction generally takes place in December.
The IPL 2025 mega auction is anticipated to bring many changes in team combinations. However, the franchises seem sceptical about the auction date, given that they have not yet received the rules for player retention. The delay in revealing the player retention rules puts the franchises in a precarious situation, as they might have little time to prepare for the auction.
What needs to be done by franchises ahead of the auction?
Given that IPL 2025 will be a mega auction, franchises need to know the retention rules first, as they must release all players except the retained ones.