IPL 2025 mega auction dates, venue, time, live Streaming & telecast Details

IPL 2025 auction date and time
IPL chairman Arun Dhumal during IPL auction 2024. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 11:20 AM IST
The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is expected to take place in the third or fourth week of November this year. According to a Cricbuzz report, the venue for the IPL 2025 auction is expected to be the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The IPL auction generally takes place in December.

The IPL 2025 mega auction is anticipated to bring many changes in team combinations. However, the franchises seem sceptical about the auction date, given that they have not yet received the rules for player retention. The delay in revealing the player retention rules puts the franchises in a precarious situation, as they might have little time to prepare for the auction.

What needs to be done by franchises ahead of the auction?

Given that IPL 2025 will be a mega auction, franchises need to know the retention rules first, as they must release all players except the retained ones.

New coaching set-up in various franchises

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have appointed former India head coach Rahul Dravid. He is likely to be joined by bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Punjab Kings
 
Former Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has been appointed as the Punjab Kings coach ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Delhi Capitals

Meanwhile, the Capitals have given Sourav Ganguly additional responsibility. He is also serving as the Director of Cricket Operations for Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2025 Auction Dates, Venue, Time, Live Streaming & Telecast Details


When will the IPL 2025 auction take place?

According to media reports, the IPL 2025 auction is likely to take place in the third or fourth week of November 2024.

What will be the venue of the IPL 2025 mega auction?

Like the IPL 2024 auction, the mega auction is expected to take place in the Middle East.

At what time will the IPL 2025 mega auction take place?

The IPL 2025 mega auction is likely to start in the afternoon. Historically, the mega auction begins around 1 PM IST and runs for two days.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IPL 2025 mega auction in India?

Star Sports will live telecast the IPL 2025 mega auction in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 auction?

Jio Cinema will live stream the IPL 2025 auction in India.

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

