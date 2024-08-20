Zaheer Khan in talks with LSG over mentor role ahead of IPL 2025

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan is in talks with IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants for a mentor role in the side. The position was previously held by the now Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and might be filled by one of his former teammates in the coming days now.

Zaheer could not only prove to be a good mentor for the IPL side but could also provide valuable inputs to the team's bowlers during the season. LSG haven't secured a mentor since the departure of Gautam Gambhir, and they also saw Morne Morkel leave the bowling coach position earlier. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Morkel has rejoined his former KKR skipper Gambhir as Team India's new bowling coach now. Earlier, Zaheer Khan was one of the names circulating for the role in Team India's coaching staff, but the talks didn't come to fruition in the end.

Zaheer Khan would be working alongside head coach Justin Langer and other coaches, including Adam Voges, Lance Klusener, and Jonty Rhodes if he is to fill the position in the team.

The former Indian cricketer has had a prolific career with the Indian cricket team and was one of the unsung heroes of the 2011 ODI World Cup triumph.

The lethal pacer featured for Team India in 92 Tests, 200 ODIs, and 17 T20Is, along with 100 IPL games. LSG will be looking to turn their fortunes around next season, as they have yet to win the elusive title. LSG finished in the top four in their first two seasons but failed to qualify for the playoffs last year due to an inferior run rate.

With the IPL 2025 mega auction around the corner, LSG and all the other franchises will be looking to grab the best of the lot this year and end the season with the golden trophy in their hands.