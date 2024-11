IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on RCB's Rs 30 crore remaining purse on Day 2

On Day 2 of IPL 2025 mega auction, all the eyes will be on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who enters the auction with a highest remaining purse on Monday in Jeddah. RCB bought just 9 players on Day 1 and didn't go big on marquee players bidding process. It seems RCB want to strengthen their bowling department, with the remaining purse on Day 2. IPL 2025 mega auction is expected to begin at 3:30 PM IST. It is going to be an accelerated auction as the franchisees won't get much time for discussion.

Remaining purse of all 10 teams and available slot IPL 2025 mega auction remaining purse IPL teams Remaining purse Total players Overseas players Chennai Super Kings Rs 15.60 CR 12 4 Delhi Capitals Rs 13.80 CR 13 4 Gujarat Titans Rs 17.50 CR 14 3 Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 10.05 CR 13 5 Lucknow Super Giants Rs 14.85 CR 12 4 Mumbai Indians Rs 26.10 CR 9 1 Punjab Kings Rs 22.50 CR 12 2 Rajasthan Royals Rs 17.35 CR 11 4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 30.65 CR 9 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 5.15 CR 13 4

Full list of players sold in IPL 2025 mega auction Full list of players sold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction Player Name Auction price IPL team Rishabh Pant Rs 27 crore Lucknow Super Giants Shreyas Iyer Rs 26.75 crore Punjab Kings Venkatesh Iyer Rs 23.75 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Arshdeep Singh Rs 18 crore Punjab Kings Kagiso Rabada Rs 10.75 crore Gujarat Titans Jos Buttler Rs 15.75 crore Gujarat Titans Mitchell Starc Rs 11.75 crore Delhi Capitals Mohammed Shami Rs 10 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad David Miller Rs 7.5 crore Lucknow Super Giants Yuzvendra Chahal Rs 18 crore Punjab Kings Mohammed Siraj Rs 12.25 crore Gujarat Titans Liam Livingstone Rs 8.75 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru KL Rahul Rs 14 crore Delhi Capitals Harry Brook Rs 6.25 crore Delhi Capitals Aiden Markram Rs 2 crore Lucknow Super Giants Devon Conway Rs 6.25 crore Chennai Super Kings Rahul Tripathi Rs 3.40 crore Chennai Super Kings Jake Fraser-McGurk Rs 9 crore Delhi Capitals Harshal Patel Rs 8 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Rachin Ravindra Rs 4 crore Chennai Super Kings R Ashwin Rs 9.75 crore Chennai Super Kings Marcus Stoinis Rs 11 crore Punjab Kings Mitchell Marsh Rs 3.40 crore Lucknow Super Giants Glenn Maxwell Rs 4.20 crore Punjab Kings Quinton de Kock Rs 3.60 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Phil Salt Rs 11.50 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ramanullah Gurbaz Rs 2 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Ishan Kishan Rs 11.25 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Jitesh Sharma Rs 11 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Josh Hazlewood Rs 12.50 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prasidh Krishna Rs 9.50 crore Gujarat Titans Avesh Khan Rs 9.75 crore Lucknow Super Giants Anrich Nortje Rs 6.5 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Jofra Archer Rs 12.5 crore Rajasthan Royals T Natarajan Rs 10.75 crore Delhi Capitals Trent Boult Rs 12.5 crore Mumbai Indians Maheesh Theekshana Rs 4.4 crore Rajasthan Royals Rahul Chahar Rs 3.2 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Adam Zampa Rs 2.4 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Khaleel Ahmed Rs 4.80 crore Chennai Super Kings Wanindu Hasaranga Rs 5.25 crore Rajasthan Royals Noor Ahmad Rs 10 crore Chennai Super Kings Atharva Taide (UC) Rs 30 Lakh Sunrisers Hyderabad Nehal Wadhera (UC) Rs 4.2 crore Punjab Kings Angrish Raghuvanshi Rs 3 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Karun Nair Rs 50 lakh Delhi Capitals Abhinav Manohar Rs 3.2 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Sameer Rizvi Rs 95 lakh Delhi Capitals Nishant Sandhu Rs 30 Lakh Gujarat Titans Harpreet Brar Rs 1.5 crore Punjab Kings Abdul Samad Rs 4.2 crore Lucknow Super Giants Naman Dhir Rs 5.25 crore Mumbai Indians Vijay Shankar Rs 1.2 crore Chennai Super Kings Mahipal Lomror Rs 1.7 crore Gujarat Titans Ashutosh Sharma Rs 3.8 crore Delhi Capitals Kumar Kushagra Rs 65 lakh Gujarat Titans Robin Minz Rs 65 lakh Mumbai Indians Anuj Rawat Rs 30 Lakh Gujarat Titans Vishnu Vinod Rs 95 lakh Punjab Kings Rasikh Dhar Rs 6 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Akash Madhwal Rs 1.2 crore Rajasthan Royals Mohit Sharma Rs 2.2 crore Delhi Capitals Vyshak Vijay Kumar Rs 1.8 crore Punjab Kings Vaibhav Arora Rs 1.8 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Yash Thakur Rs 1.6 crore Punjab Kings Simarjeet Singh Rs 1.5 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Suyush Sharma Rs 2.6 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Karn Sharma Rs 50 lakh Mumbai Indians Mayank Markande Rs 30 Lakh Kolkata Knight Rider Kumar Kartikeya Singh Rs 30 Lakh Rajasthan Royals Manav Suthar Rs 30 lakh Gujarat Titans

Here's how much all 10 IPL team spend on uncapped players on Day 1

Mumbai Indians snap up Robin Minz

Robin Minz, a young player from Jharkhand with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, became the centre of a bidding tussle between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians. It was MI who eventually secured the youngster for Rs 65 lakh. Minz, with just two first-class games and one T20 under his belt, is a promising prospect with immense potential to grow in the franchise system.

Kumar Kushagra heads to Gujarat Titans after a bidding battle

The 20-year-old Kumar Kushagra also stirred a bidding war. CSK opened the proceedings, with Punjab Kings (PBKS) showing interest, but Gujarat Titans (GT) clinched the deal at Rs 65 lakh. Kushagra, who has scored 146 runs in 16 T20 matches at an average of 11.23 and a strike rate of over 112, will look to improve under the Titans' robust coaching setup.

Gujarat Titans rope in Anuj Rawat for Rs 30 lakh

Anuj Rawat’s journey to Gujarat Titans was a straightforward affair. With no other team showing interest, GT snapped up the young wicketkeeper-batter for his base price of Rs 30 lakh. Rawat, a seasoned T20 player with 1,078 runs in 64 matches at an average of 23.95 and a strike rate of over 117, brings experience and depth to Gujarat’s middle order. Having previously played for Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rawat will aim to prove his worth in the Titans' camp.

Lucknow Super Giants secure Aryan Juyal

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made a quiet yet impactful move by picking up Aryan Juyal at his base price of Rs 30 lakh. The 23-year-old, known for his consistency, has scored 299 runs in 15 T20 matches at an impressive average of 33.22, with a strike rate over 121 and two half-centuries. His ability to anchor the innings makes him a valuable addition to LSG's lineup.

Punjab Kings win the battle for Vishnu Vinod

The 30-year-old Vishnu Vinod sparked a bidding war on Day 1. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opened the bidding, with MI joining in briefly. However, it was Punjab Kings (PBKS) who walked away with the experienced player for Rs 95 lakh. Vinod’s versatility as a middle-order batter will add depth to Punjab’s batting lineup.

IPL 2025 mega auction live telecast on November 25

Star Sports networks will live telecast IPL 2025 Mega Auction in India. Star Sports select 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD among other will live telecast the auctions with English Commentary

IPL 2025 mega auction live streaming today

Jio Cinema will live stream IPL 2025 mega auction in multiple languages.

