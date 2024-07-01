IPL 2025, New role for DK! RCB appoint Dinesh Karthik as batting coach

Ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who failed to win an IPL trophy in 17 editions of the cash-rich league, appointed cricketer-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthi as the batting coach and mentor on Monday (July 1).

"Welcome our keeper in every sense, Dinesh Karthik, back into RCB in an all-new avatar. DK will be the batting coach and mentor of the RCB men's team," RCB posted on 'X', formerly Twitter.

"You can take the man out of cricket but not cricket out of the man! Shower him with all the love, 12th Man Army," the post added.





Describing this as an exciting opportunity, Karthik stated: "Coaching at a professional level is incredibly exciting for me and is something I am truly passionate about as a new chapter in my life. Hopefully, the breadth of my experiences as a player can contribute to the development of the group and bring added value.

"I believe that cricket success hinges not only on technical proficiency but also on match intelligence and composure. I am eager to coach and mentor our batting group, helping them to not only refine their method but also to develop the keen match awareness needed to excel under pressure.

"It is also great that I can continue my association with RCB as the franchise continues to move from strength to strength," he stated in a release issued by RCB.





Dinesh Karthik's record as RCB player



The cricketer, who is also into commentary, had a spectacular last season for RCB where he played the role of a finisher and scored 326 runs at an average of 36.22 with a massive strike-rate of 187.36.

He was given an emotional farewell after RCB lost the Eliminator to Rajasthan Royals.



Dinesh Karthik IPL record

Overall, the wicketkeeper-batter played 257 matches in IPL representing five franchises—Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab and RCB.

He amassed 4,842 runs at an average of 26.32.



Dinesh Karthik India record



Playing for India, Karthik scored 1,752 runs and struck nine half-centuries in 94 ODI matches.

In 26 Tests, Karthik has 1,025 runs to his name, which includes a century against Bangladesh.

In 60 T20Is, he has scored 686 runs at an average of 26.38 with a 142-plus strike-rate.