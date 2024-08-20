Kolkata case LIVE updates: SC constitutes 10-member national task-force for doctors' safety

The healthcare services were severely affected at state-run hospitals across West Bengal as the ceasework agitation by junior doctors to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic entered the 12th day on Tuesday.

Long queues of patients were seen at several government-run hospitals in the state where senior doctors and assistant professors attended them at OPDs. The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here on August 9. "The agitation will continue till our sister gets justice. We also want security at workplaces. Our primary demand is the punishment of the culprits," one of the agitating doctors at the state-run hospital told PTI.

Amid outrage over the incident, medics across the country have been protesting seeking justice for the victim and legislation for better security at workplaces.

Keeping their bitter rivalry aside, and braving relentless downpour, thousand of fans of Kolkata's 'Big Three' football clubs -- Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting -- came together to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, here on Sunday. Unprecedented scenes were witnessed outside the Saltlake Stadium as India defender and Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish Bose, accompanied by his wife Kasturi Chetri, and All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey joined the protest march, "demanding justice" for the RG Kar victim.

A Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is hearing the matter related to the rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata. The matter was kept on the top of the cause list.