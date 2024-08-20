Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Kolkata case LIVE updates: SC constitutes 10-member national task-force for doctors' safety
Kolkata case LIVE updates: SC constitutes 10-member national task-force for doctors' safety

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 12:35 PM IST
A Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is hearing the matter related to the rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata. The matter was kept on the top of the cause list.
The healthcare services were severely affected at state-run hospitals across West Bengal as the ceasework agitation by junior doctors to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic entered the 12th day on Tuesday.
Long queues of patients were seen at several government-run hospitals in the state where senior doctors and assistant professors attended them at OPDs. The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here on August 9. "The agitation will continue till our sister gets justice. We also want security at workplaces. Our primary demand is the punishment of the culprits," one of the agitating doctors at the state-run hospital told PTI.
Amid outrage over the incident, medics across the country have been protesting seeking justice for the victim and legislation for better security at workplaces.
Keeping their bitter rivalry aside, and braving relentless downpour, thousand of fans of Kolkata's 'Big Three' football clubs -- Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting -- came together to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, here on Sunday. Unprecedented scenes were witnessed outside the Saltlake Stadium as India defender and Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish Bose, accompanied by his wife Kasturi Chetri, and All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey joined the protest march, "demanding justice" for the RG Kar victim.

12:35 PM

Nation cannot wait for another rape for things to change on ground: Supreme Court

The top court slammed the West Bengal government, stating that it was expected to maintain law and order and protect crime scene. The Supreme Court said it was unable to comprehend why the state could not do so.

12:03 PM

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC appeals to doctors, asks them to end strike

The top court asked doctors across India to end their strike as patients are suffering due to the logjam ."We want them to trust us. Their safety and protection is a matter of highest national concern," the SC bench said.

11:53 AM

It appears that RG Kar College principal tried to pass it off as suicide: Supreme Court

It appears crime was detected in early hours, medical college principal tried to pass it off as suicide, says Supreme Court.

11:49 AM

Kolkata case LIVE news: SC slams Bengal govt, flags 'complete failure of law and order across the state'

The top court asked the state of West Bengal not to be in denial mode. "This was a complete failure of law and order across the state,” the court noted.

11:44 AM

SC to constitute national task force to work out modalities for safety at workplace for doctors

“We are setting up a national task force which will have doctors from diverse backgrounds who will suggest modalities to be followed all across India so that safety conditions of work is there and young or middle-aged doctors are safe in their work environment,” the Supreme Court Bench said while hearing the case.

11:40 AM

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Must evolve national protocol to ensure safe working conditions, says SC

The top court said that it took suo motu cognisance as the case raises systematic issue regarding safety of doctor across India. 

11:32 AM

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: Concerning that name of deceased published all over media, says SC

SC says if women are not able to go to work and working conditions are not safe, we are denying them equality. 

11:09 AM

Kolkata rape-murder case: Proceedings about to start in Supreme Court

Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal, Maninder Singh, AM Singhvi, Vijay Hansaria present in the front row. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also in court
 

10:51 AM

News update: SC Bench to assemble shortly to hear petition related to RG Kar hospital case

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to hear the matter.

10:48 AM

Junior doctors in Bengal continue to stir over rape-murder of medic, health services affected

The healthcare services were severely affected at state-run hospitals across West Bengal as long queues of patients were seen at several government-run hospitals in the state where senior doctors and assistant professors attended them at OPDs. The agitation by junior doctors to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic entered the 12th day on Tuesday.

10:35 AM

Bengal govt forms SIT to probe financial irregularities at RG Kar hospital

The West Bengal government has formed a special investigation team to look into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar medical college and hospital, where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered on August 9. A special investigation team has been formed by the West Bengal government to look into alleged financial misconduct at RG Kar medical college and hospital. This action follows an incident on August 9 in which a trainee doctor at the institution was sexually assaulted and killed.

10:22 AM

Supreme Court to hear Kolkata rape-murder case today, protests across country continue

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear the rape-murder case of a young doctor in Kolkata that has led to protests by doctors across the country.
Topics :Mamata BanerjeeSupreme CourtKolkataWest Bengalprotestsdoctors

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

