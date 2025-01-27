2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup semifinal date, time, and live streaming

The 2025 ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup is all set to enter its final stage as all four spots for the semifinals have been booked as of Monday, January 27. The first team to qualify for the semifinals was South Africa. Australia and defending champions India soon followed suit, becoming the second and third semifinalists. Finally, England, with an emphatic win over New Zealand on Monday, secured the fourth and final semifinal spot two days before the end of the Super Six matches. The two semifinals will take place on Friday, January 31, at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

India, part of Group 2 in the Super Six round alongside South Africa, will face either Australia or England in the semifinals. However, they need to wait a little longer to find out who their opponents in the final four will be, as the final Super Six standings can only be confirmed after the conclusion of the Super Six stage on Wednesday, January 29.

2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Semifinals: All qualified teams

India

Australia

South Africa

England

2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Semifinals: Full schedule

Date Match Venue Start Time (IST) Jan 31, Fri Semi-Final 1: TBC vs TBC Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 8:00 AM Jan 31, Fri Semi-Final 2: TBC vs TBC Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 12:00 PM Feb 02, Sun Final: TBC vs TBC Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 12:00 PM

2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Semifinals: Squads

India: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S

Australia: Lucy Hamilton (c), Chloe Ainsworth, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Hasrat Gill, Amy Hunter, Sara Kennedy, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Tegan Williamson

South Africa: Kayla Reyneke (c), Jemma Botha, Fay Cowling, Jae-Leigh Filander, Mona-Lisa Legodi, Simoné Lourens, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Diara Ramlakan, Diedré van Rensburg, Mieke van Voorst, Ashleigh van Wyk, Chanel Venter

England: Abi Norgrove (c), Phoebe Brett, Olivia Brinsden, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Trudy Johnson, Katie Jones, Charlotte Lambert, Eve O’Neill, Davina Perrin, Jemima Spence, Charlotte Stubbs, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Prisha Thanawala, Erin Thomas, Grace Thompson

2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Semifinals: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the semifinals of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Cup be played?

The two semifinal matches of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on Friday, January 31.

What will be the venue of the semifinal matches of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup?

Both semifinal matches of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup semifinal matches in India?

The live telecast of the semifinal matches of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup semifinal matches in India?

The live streaming of the semifinal matches of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.