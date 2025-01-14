ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: India full schedule and squad details

While the senior team is still looking for its first ICC title, the U19 team faces no such challenge, as after securing the crown of the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup in 2023, the women in blue are all set to defend their title in the 2025 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia, starting Saturday, January 18. In 2023, India won the trophy after defeating England by seven wickets under the leadership of Shafali Verma. However, the task of defending the title now falls on Niki Prasad, who led her team to the ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup Trophy podium last month. With momentum and form on their side, India will aim to retain the trophy until 2027, beginning their title defence in Malaysia against West Indies on Sunday, January 19.

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: India’s group

The defending champions, India, are placed in Group A alongside hosts Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and West Indies.

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: India full schedule

India's team is seeded as A1 in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025.

India full schedule Match No Teams Venue Date Time Match 8 India Women U19 vs West Indies Women U19 Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 19-Jan-25 12:00 Match 16 India Women U19 vs Malaysia Women U19 Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 21-Jan-25 12:00 Match 24 India Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19 Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 23-Jan-25 12:00 Super Six Match 8 A1 vs D3 Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 29-Jan-25 12:00 Super Six Match 12 A1 vs D1 YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 31-Jan-25 12:00 Semi-Final 1 T.B.C. Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 31-Jan-25 08:00 Semi-Final 2 T.B.C. Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 31-Jan-25 12:00 Final T.B.C. Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 02-Feb-25 12:00

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: India’s full squad

Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of India’s matches

When will India start its title defence in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025?

India will start its title defence against West Indies on Sunday, January 19, at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

What will be the timing of India’s matches in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025?

India’s ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 matches will begin at 12 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of India’s ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 matches?

The live telecast details for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 have not been announced as of now.

Where to watch the live streaming of India’s ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 matches?

The live streaming details for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 have not been announced as of now.