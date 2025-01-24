India vs England 2nd T20 Playing 11, toss time, IND vs AUS live streaming

After a dominant 7-wicket victory in the first T20I, India will look to maintain their momentum as they take on England in the second T20I on January 25, 2025, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The hosts put on a commanding performance in Kolkata, with key contributions from Arshdeep Singh, who made early breakthroughs, and Abhishek Sharma, who dismantled England's bowlers, particularly Mark Wood and Jofra Archer.

ALSO READ: 2nd T20I: India vs England head-to-head and Chennai pitch report England, led by Jos Buttler, will be aiming for a strong comeback after being outclassed in the opening match. Buttler was the sole standout with the bat, and his team will hope to capitalize on his form while addressing the gaps in their bowling attack. Both Wood and Archer, who were expensive in the first game, will be eager to bounce back and ensure they contain India's aggressive batting lineup.

With India looking to double their lead in the series, the second T20I promises to be an exciting contest, especially with the spin-friendly pitch in Chennai likely to bring another challenge for both teams.

India vs England 2nd T20I playing 11

India Playing 11 (Probable): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

England Playing 11 (Probable): Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India vs Australia 2nd T20I live toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs England 2nd T20I be played in Chennai?

The 2nd T20I between India and England will be played on Sunday, January 25.

When will the toss take place for the India vs England 2nd T20I in Chennai?

The live toss for the India vs England 2nd T20I will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the live telecast of India vs England 2nd T20I match be available in India?

The live telecast of India vs England 2nd T20I match will be available on the Sports18 network.

Where will the live streaming of India vs England 2nd T20I match be available in India?

The live streaming of India vs England 2nd T20I match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.