Ashes 3rd Test preview: ENG vs AUS playing 11, weather and live streaming

England are already 0-2 down and in a must-win game, need to showcase the fight for survival in the series. They have removed James Anderson, Josh Tongue and injured Ollie Pope from the playing 11

BS Web Team New Delhi
Steve Smith became the first man in history of Test cricket to reach 9000 runs without playing 100 matches. It happened during the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Photo: Cricket.com.au

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
After suffering from two defeats in a row, the English team have made three changes in their playing 11 from the Lord’s Test to try and win the third Ashes Test in Headingley, Leeds. It is a do-or-die scenario for the hosts as a loss in this game would help the Aussies retain the Ashes and England would once again lose the trophy. The last time they held the Ashes was way back in 2015. 
The English have picked Mark Wood, who will be playing for the first time since the national side’s Pakistan tour last winter. Along with him, Chris Waokes would also be making a comeback to the playing 11 after March 2022. He will be replacing James Anderson as the swing bowler in the side and will pair up with Ollie Robinson. 

Wood has replaced Josh Tongue, who did relatively well in the Lord’s Test, but has still faced the axe. Along with Wood and Waokes, Moeen Ali, who was out injured in the second Test, has made a comeback in this one in place of injured Ollie Pope. 
Australia will be making one change in their playing 11 as well because Nathan Lyon was ruled out after suffering an injury in the second match. He would most likely be replaced by Todd Murphy in the Australian playing 11. 

Steve Smith’s 100th Test
The Leeds Test could be historic in ways more than one. It will become the ground where Steve Smith, the best Ashes batter since Donald Bardaman plays his 100th Test. "I really only bowled to be involved in the game as much as I could be. I got lucky with the opportunity to play a few Tests,” Smith told BBC about his opening match in which he batted at number eight in 2010 against Pakistan at Lord’s. 

The maestro has already completed his 9,000 runs, becoming the first batter to do so before reaching the 100 Test milestone. He has an average of 59.56, which is the best among players who have achieved the milestone of playing 110 Tests and have scored more than 9,000 Test runs. 
England vs Australia 3rd Ashes Test: Match Details

Match No.- 03
Series- The Ashes

Date- 06 July to 10 July
Time- 03:30 pm IST

Venue- Headingley, Leeds
Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (c), Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc 
England playing 11

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad
Ashes 3rd Test, Leeds weather forecast 

There are chances of rain in the early hours of Day 1 of this Test. For the remaining period though, rain is going to play a major role as showers are expected on every day of this Test.  
Third Ashes Test, Headingley pitch report

The Headingley wicket has been fine for the hosts England as they have won their previous five encounters here, including the famous 2019 Ashes Test which Ben Stokes won single-handedly. Stuart Broad leads the wickets charts with 49 wickets at this venue. Teams winning the toss have generally preferred to field. 
Ashes 3rd Test Live Streaming Details

England vs Australia 3rd Ashes Test will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app as well as the Sony Sports Network in India. Tune in at 03:30 pm IST for the Live Telecast.

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

