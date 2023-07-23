Home / Cricket / News / Ashes: Rain delays start of fifth day; England's chances hang by a thread

Ashes: Rain delays start of fifth day; England's chances hang by a thread

Rain prevented play from starting on time on the last day of the fourth Ashes cricket test between England and Australia on Sunday

AP Manchester (England)
It's raining in the fourth Ashes Test at the Old Trafford Stadium. Photo: England Cricket

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
The weather forecast is bleak and it is possible that play will be washed out for the rest of the day. Only 30 overs were possible on Saturday, with plenty more rain forecast on what could be a frustrating final day at Old Trafford.

 

They have already been frustrated by a 103-run stand between centurion Marnus Labuschagne and Mitch Marsh, but saw their prospects rise when Joe Root had the former caught behind.

There is little margin for error after their 275-run first-innings lead was whittled down to 61 by the tourists, who will resume on 214-5.

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

