Home / Cricket / News / AUS vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia skipper Marsh wins the coin flip, opts to bat first
Live New Update

AUS vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia skipper Marsh wins the coin flip, opts to bat first

With both teams having clear objectives, Australia chasing redemption and South Africa eyeing a series sweep, the stage is set for an exciting conclusion to the ODI series

Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
AUS vs SA
AUS vs SA

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

After suffering heavy defeats in the first two matches, Australia are taking the field for one last time in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, determined to salvage some pride today at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. The coin flip of the match went in Australia's favour who opted to bat first. 
 
The hosts have struggled to mount a serious challenge so far, falling short by 98 runs in the opener and 84 runs in the second game. While there have been flashes of individual brilliance, the Mitchell Marsh-led side has lacked the cohesion and consistency required to put together a winning performance. With the series already lost, Australia will aim to avoid a clean sweep and finish on a high with a consolation win.
 
Meanwhile, South Africa head into the final ODI with momentum firmly on their side. There's a possibility that Temba Bavuma could return to captain the side after sitting out the second game due to hamstring workload management. His presence would add further stability and leadership as the visitors look to complete a 3-0 whitewash on Australian soil, an emphatic statement of their growing dominance in the format.
 
With both teams having clear objectives, Australia chasing redemption and South Africa eyeing a series sweep, the stage is set for an exciting conclusion to the ODI series. 
 
Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI playing 11:
 
Australia playing 11: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
 
South Africa playing 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka
 
Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI live telecast: The live telecast of the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI live streaming: The live streaming of the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

9:40 AM

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AUS playing 11 for the match

Australia playing 11: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

9:32 AM

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AUS win the toss

Australia win the toss and opted to bat first.

9:30 AM

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss underway

Skipper of both teams are out in the middle as the toss for the third ODI is now underway. 

9:20 AM

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing

The toss for the match will take place at 9:30 AM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now. 

9:10 AM

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bavuma returns

After given rest during the second ODI, South Africa's regular skipper Temba Bavuma is expected to join the team again for today's game. 

9:03 AM

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the third and final ODI of the three-match series between Australia and South Africa at Mackay.. Proteas have already sealed the series after winning the first two matches with ease and will be looking to complete the whitewash with a win today. On the other hand, Australia will be looking to end their four-match losing streak in ODIs and walk away with some pride from the match. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Cricket NewsAustralia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News