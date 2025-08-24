AUS vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia skipper Marsh wins the coin flip, opts to bat first

After suffering heavy defeats in the first two matches, Australia are taking the field for one last time in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, determined to salvage some pride today at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. The coin flip of the match went in Australia's favour who opted to bat first.

The hosts have struggled to mount a serious challenge so far, falling short by 98 runs in the opener and 84 runs in the second game. While there have been flashes of individual brilliance, the Mitchell Marsh-led side has lacked the cohesion and consistency required to put together a winning performance. With the series already lost, Australia will aim to avoid a clean sweep and finish on a high with a consolation win.

Meanwhile, South Africa head into the final ODI with momentum firmly on their side. There's a possibility that Temba Bavuma could return to captain the side after sitting out the second game due to hamstring workload management. His presence would add further stability and leadership as the visitors look to complete a 3-0 whitewash on Australian soil, an emphatic statement of their growing dominance in the format.

With both teams having clear objectives, Australia chasing redemption and South Africa eyeing a series sweep, the stage is set for an exciting conclusion to the ODI series.

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI playing 11:

Australia playing 11: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

South Africa playing 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI live telecast: The live telecast of the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI live streaming: The live streaming of the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.