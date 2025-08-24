AUS vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia to play for pride against Proteas; Toss at 9:30 AM
After suffering heavy defeats in the first two matches, Australia will take the field for one last time in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, determined to salvage some pride today at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.
The hosts have struggled to mount a serious challenge so far, falling short by 98 runs in the opener and 84 runs in the second game. While there have been flashes of individual brilliance, the Mitchell Marsh-led side has lacked the cohesion and consistency required to put together a winning performance. With the series already lost, Australia will aim to avoid a clean sweep and finish on a high with a consolation win.
Meanwhile, South Africa head into the final ODI with momentum firmly on their side. There's a possibility that Temba Bavuma could return to captain the side after sitting out the second game due to hamstring workload management. His presence would add further stability and leadership as the visitors look to complete a 3-0 whitewash on Australian soil, an emphatic statement of their growing dominance in the format.
With both teams having clear objectives, Australia chasing redemption and South Africa eyeing a series sweep, the stage is set for an exciting conclusion to the ODI series.
Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI playing 11:
Australia playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE TOSS TIME: The toss for the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI match will take place at 9:30 AM IST.
9:20 AM
Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing
The toss for the match will take place at 9:30 AM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.
9:10 AM
Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bavuma returns
After given rest during the second ODI, South Africa's regular skipper Temba Bavuma is expected to join the team again for today's game.
9:03 AM
Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the third and final ODI of the three-match series between Australia and South Africa at Mackay.. Proteas have already sealed the series after winning the first two matches with ease and will be looking to complete the whitewash with a win today. On the other hand, Australia will be looking to end their four-match losing streak in ODIs and walk away with some pride from the match. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 9:03 AM IST