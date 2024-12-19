Champions Trophy announcement pending as ICC continues trophy tour

ALSO READ: Wickets to key records: Complete list of Ashwin's achievements in cricket The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 schedule is still yet to be announced, but excitement continues to build as the trophy tour reaches new heights. The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour, in partnership with DP World, is taking the iconic silverware to cricket fans around the world. The latest stop was in Bangladesh, where the passion of Bangladeshi fans was celebrated with a four-day tour that highlighted the country’s vibrant cricket culture.

Arriving in Bangladesh on December 10, the trophy had previously made stops in Pakistan and Afghanistan. In Dhaka, the capital city, it visited iconic landmarks like Shaheed Minar and Hatirjheel, capturing the essence of the city's energy. Cricket enthusiasts in Bangladesh had a chance to get close to the trophy, relishing its presence at these landmarks.

The tour continued in the historic town of Cox’s Bazar, where fans participated in engaging activities such as beach cricket, a playlist podium, and fun games, immersing themselves in the spirit of the game. Fans also had the opportunity to create lasting memories with virtual reality cricket experiences and lively emcee-led events at the Bashundhara City Shopping Mall in Dhaka.

The grand finale of the tour saw the trophy make its way to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, providing local media an exclusive opportunity to capture the grandeur of the moment. With South Africa set to be the next destination, the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour is continuing to build momentum, stirring excitement and anticipation ahead of the upcoming tournament, even as the schedule remains under wraps. The tour continues to fuel fans' enthusiasm for what promises to be a thrilling Champions Trophy in 2025.