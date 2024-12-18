Wickets to key records: Complete list of Ashwin's achievements in cricket

Indian cricket fans had a mixed start to the day on Wednesday, December 18, as they were delighted that India managed to save the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane with a draw to keep the series level at 1-1. However, a sudden wave of sorrow hit them when one of their most beloved and finest cricketers of all time, Ravichandran Ashwin, announced his retirement. Ashwin joined the post-match press conference with skipper Rohit Sharma, where he informed the media that after 287 matches in an Indian jersey, he will now retire from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect.
While Ashwin might have called curtains on his international cricket career on December 18, the legacy he leaves behind will remain unmatched for years to come. From his debut in 2010 to his retirement in 2024, the all-rounder has made and broken several records during his time with the team. Let’s take a look at all the records Ashwin holds in international cricket.
Test records
- 537 wickets – Ashwin’s total Test wickets are the second-highest for any Indian bowler, only trailing Anil Kumble.
- 765 international wickets – Ashwin ranks 11th on the all-time list for international wickets across all cricket formats.
- First in WTC history – Ashwin became the first bowler to achieve 100 wickets in the World Test Championship in March 2022.
- 195 wickets in WTC editions – Ashwin holds the record for the highest number of wickets in the World Test Championship across three editions.
- 37 five-wicket hauls – Ashwin has achieved 37 five-wicket hauls in Test matches, with only Muttiah Muralitharan having more.
- Fastest Test milestones – Ashwin is the second-fastest bowler to take 500 Test wickets, reaching the mark in just 98 matches, while also being the quickest to 250, 300, and 350 Test wickets.
- Player of the series awards – Ashwin has earned 11 Player of the Series awards, the highest among Test cricketers.
- 226 dismissals (bowled and lbw) – Ashwin leads the record for the most bowled and lbw dismissals by a spinner in Test cricket.
- 300 bowled-lbw dismissals – Ashwin is one of only three bowlers to achieve 300 bowled-lbw dismissals in international cricket, alongside Muralitharan and James Anderson.
- Centuries and five-fers in a Test – Ashwin managed to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same Test on four occasions, second only to Ian Botham.
- Best spinner’s strike rate in India – Ashwin has a strike rate of 46.0 for Test bowling in India, the best among spinners with at least 200 wickets.
- Perfect home record – Ashwin never missed a Test match on Indian soil, highlighting his dedication to representing his country.
- Most centuries while batting at No. 8 or below – Ashwin has scored 4 centuries while batting at No. 8 or below in Tests, the second highest after New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori with 5.
- Dominance against left-handers – He holds the record for dismissing left-handed batsmen over 200 times in Test cricket, the highest by any bowler.
ODI records
- 156 wickets – Ashwin is India’s fourth-highest wicket-taking spinner in ODIs, achieved over 116 matches.
- 72 wickets – Ashwin ranks as the fifth-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is, with 72 wickets in 65 matches, following Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya.
- First Indian to 50 T20I wickets – Ashwin was the first Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in T20 Internationals.
Overall records
- 475 wickets in India across all formats – Ashwin’s cumulative wicket record in India across all cricket formats is only surpassed by Anil Kumble.
Ashwin Test wickets against SENA countries and other Test Playing nations
|Ashwin wickets against other Test Playing nations
|Against Countries
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|5w
|10w
|vs Afghanistan
|2018-2018
|1
|2
|19.4
|4
|59
|5
|4/27
|5/59
|11.8
|3
|23.6
|0
|0
|vs Australia
|2011-2024
|23
|43
|1211.5
|260
|3287
|115
|7/103
|12/198
|28.58
|2.71
|63.2
|7
|1
|vs Bangladesh
|2015-2024
|8
|15
|270.3
|49
|828
|34
|6/88
|6/117
|24.35
|3.06
|47.7
|2
|0
|vs England
|2012-2024
|24
|45
|1063.5
|171
|3161
|114
|6/55
|12/167
|27.72
|2.97
|55.9
|8
|1
|vs New Zealand
|2012-2024
|12
|23
|490.5
|98
|1390
|75
|7/59
|13/140
|18.53
|2.83
|39.2
|6
|3
|vs South Africa
|2013-2023
|14
|26
|504.2
|130
|1270
|57
|7/66
|12/98
|22.28
|2.51
|53
|5
|1
|vs Sri Lanka
|2015-2022
|11
|21
|453.4
|87
|1360
|62
|6/46
|10/160
|21.93
|2.99
|43.9
|3
|1
|vs West Indies
|2011-2023
|13
|25
|526.2
|108
|1536
|75
|7/71
|12/131
|20.48
|2.91
|42.1
|6
|1
Ashwin Test wickets in Australia and other Test Playing nations
|Ashwin test wickets in Australia and other Test playing nations
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|5w
|10w
|in Australia
|2011-2024
|11
|19
|578.4
|92
|1697
|40
|4/55
|6/149
|42.42
|2.93
|86.8
|0
|0
|in Bangladesh
|2015-2022
|3
|6
|111.5
|17
|341
|12
|5/87
|6/137
|28.41
|3.04
|55.9
|1
|0
|in England
|2014-2021
|7
|11
|200.1
|43
|506
|18
|4/62
|7/121
|28.11
|2.52
|66.7
|0
|0
|in India
|2011-2024
|65
|127
|2938
|614
|8263
|383
|7/59
|13/140
|21.57
|2.81
|46
|29
|6
|in New Zealand
|2020-2020
|1
|1
|29
|1
|99
|3
|3/99
|3/99
|33
|3.41
|58
|0
|0
|in South Africa
|2013-2023
|7
|13
|201.4
|39
|546
|11
|4/113
|5/191
|49.63
|2.7
|110
|0
|0
|in Sri Lanka
|2015-2017
|6
|12
|260.4
|47
|820
|38
|6/46
|10/160
|21.57
|3.14
|41.1
|3
|1
|in West Indies
|2016-2023
|6
|11
|221
|54
|619
|32
|7/71
|12/131
|19.34
|2.8
|41.4
|4
|1
|Ashwin Test wickets Home vs Away
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|5w
|10w
|home
|2011-2024
|65
|127
|2938
|614
|8263
|383
|7/59
|13/140
|21.57
|2.81
|46
|29
|6
|away
|2011-2024
|40
|71
|1578
|283
|4583
|150
|7/71
|12/131
|30.55
|2.9
|63.1
|8
|2
|neutral
|2021-2021
|1
|2
|25
|10
|45
|4
|2/17
|4/45
|11.25
|1.8
|37.5
|0
|0
|Ashwin test wickets yearwise
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|5w
|10w
|year 2011
|4
|8
|221
|29
|645
|26
|6/47
|9/128
|24.8
|2.91
|51
|2
|0
|year 2012
|8
|15
|443.1
|81
|1397
|37
|6/31
|12/85
|37.75
|3.15
|71.8
|3
|1
|year 2013
|7
|14
|355.2
|96
|923
|41
|7/103
|12/198
|22.51
|2.59
|52
|4
|1
|year 2014
|4
|5
|141.1
|20
|438
|10
|3/72
|5/209
|43.8
|3.1
|84.7
|0
|0
|year 2015
|9
|17
|376.4
|94
|1067
|62
|7/66
|12/98
|17.2
|2.83
|36.4
|7
|2
|year 2016
|12
|23
|584.4
|102
|1721
|72
|7/59
|13/140
|23.9
|2.94
|48.7
|8
|3
|year 2017
|11
|21
|554
|119
|1545
|56
|6/41
|8/125
|27.58
|2.78
|59.3
|2
|0
|year 2018
|10
|19
|386
|88
|964
|38
|4/27
|7/121
|25.36
|2.49
|60.9
|0
|0
|year 2019
|5
|9
|173.2
|42
|483
|20
|7/145
|8/189
|24.15
|2.78
|52
|1
|0
|year 2020
|3
|5
|114.1
|18
|276
|13
|4/55
|5/71
|21.23
|2.41
|52.6
|0
|0
|year 2021
|9
|18
|387.1
|82
|899
|54
|6/61
|9/207
|16.64
|2.32
|43
|3
|0
|year 2022
|6
|12
|192.2
|32
|554
|20
|4/47
|6/85
|27.7
|2.88
|57.7
|0
|0
|year 2023
|7
|13
|275.3
|74
|698
|41
|7/71
|12/131
|17.02
|2.53
|40.3
|4
|1
|year 2024
|11
|21
|336.3
|30
|1281
|47
|6/88
|9/128
|27.25
|3.8
|42.9
|3
|0