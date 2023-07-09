CWC Qualifier Final preview: Confident and upbeat Dutch face unbeaten Lanka

After 34 matches and 10 teams playing through three different rounds- Group Stage- Super Six and Playoffs, the moment of reckoning has finally arrived as Sri Lanka face the Netherlands in the final of the Cricket World Cup (CWC) Qualifier 2023.

These are the two teams that have qualified for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. But before the World Cup, the two teams meet in the final of the qualifier to decide which one among them is the best. The winner will get a trophy to take back home from Zimbabwe.

How’s the form of the two sides?

Sri Lanka have been thoroughly professional, giving no chances at all to any team in the tournament. They have won all of their seven games so far. A win in the final would equal their record of 10 consecutive ODI wins. The Lankan Lions came to Zimbabwe on the back of two wins in a row against Afghanistan and have got seven over here.

The Dutch on the other hand have lost only two games in the tournament out of the seven that they have played. While they were outrightly and comprehensively beaten by Zimbabwe in Round-1 where even 314 was not enough for the men in orange, they ran Sri Lanka very close while chasing down 214 for a win in super-six. It was the same game where skipper Scott Edwards added 59 runs with the last three batters and yet the Dutch fell short by 21 runs.

What’s at stake in this game?

Apart from the final bragging rights and a trophy to pose with, there is nothing much at stake as the two teams have already qualified for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

What can we expect from this game?

Since there would be no pressure on either of the teams, they would go all out and play the best form of cricket possible. The spin attack of Sri Lanka would be up against the pace battery of the Dutch. The all-round abilities of Bas de Leede, Dasun Shanaka, Logan van Beek and Wanindu Hasaranga would be on display as well.

Who are the players to look out for?

Bas de Leede

If the group stage was all about Logan van Beek and Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede made sure that he woke up at the right time and delivered. And what a way to deliver this has been. After making sure that the Dutch reach the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage, he has made sure that they reach the ODI World Cup after 12 years as well. He scored a century and took a five-for in the same game in which the Dutch chased down 278 in only 42.5 overs, They needed to win in 44 overs.

Maheesh Theekshana

Just like de Leede came back in the super six, Maheesh Theekshana has taken the lead from Wanindu Hasaranga in the super six as well. He picked up 3/31 against the Dutch and changed the game, 4/25 against Zimbabwe and then 4/34 against West Indies to get his tally to 16 wickets. He has contributed with the bat too and thus could be the playmaker in this game.

SL vs NED, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details

Match- Final



Date- July 09, 2023



Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time



Venue- Harare Sports Club, Harare



Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023



Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star Sports

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana,

Netherlands probable playing 11

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Super Six, CWC Qualifier, Pitch Report

Harare wicket has favoured the batters heavily and as a result, the encounters here have mostly been high-scoring. The final game would also be high-scoring as the pitch has got a lot of time to be rejuvinate

Harare Weather Forecast

Harare skies have cleared out and it is going to be bright and sunny on July 09th for the entire game. The minimum temperature would be 14 degrees Celcius and maximum 23 degrees Celcius. It is going to be a brilliant day to play and watch cricket.