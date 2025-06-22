England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test: Siraj gets the breakthrough; Stokes departs on 20

Home
ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah and co. would try to restrict the Three Lions today in order to protect a decent chunk of their lead going into the 2nd innings.
|England 1st Innings
|209-3 (49 ov) CRR:4.27
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c K Nair b J Bumrah
|4
|6
|1
|0
|66.67
|Ben Duckett
|b J Bumrah
|62
|94
|9
|0
|65.96
|Ollie Pope
|Not out
|100
|131
|13
|0
|76.34
|Joe Root
|c K Nair b J Bumrah
|28
|58
|2
|0
|48.28
|Harry Brook
|Not out
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|15 (b 0, Ib 7, w 1, nb 7, p 0)
|Total
|209 (3 wkts, 49 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Ben Stokes,Jamie Smith,Chris Woakes,Brydon Carse,Josh Tongue,Shoaib Bashir
|Fall of Wickets
|4-1(Zak Crawley 0.6),126-2(Ben Duckett 28.3),206-3(Joe Root 46.3)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|13
|2
|48
|3
|4
|0
|3.69
|Mohammed Siraj
|14
|0
|50
|0
|1
|0
|3.57
|Prasidh Krishna
|10
|0
|56
|0
|0
|1
|5.6
|Ravindra Jadeja
|9
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2.78
|Shardul Thakur
|3
|0
|23
|0
|2
|0
|7.67
Topics :India vs EnglandEngland cricket teamIndia cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket
First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 2:46 PM IST