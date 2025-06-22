Home / Cricket / News / England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test: Siraj gets the breakthrough; Stokes departs on 20
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test: Siraj gets the breakthrough; Stokes departs on 20

ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah and co. would try to restrict the Three Lions today in order to protect a decent chunk of their lead going into the 2nd innings.

Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3
ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 5:21 PM IST
5:21 PM

England vs India LIVE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: England trail by 161 runs in the first innings

Over Summary: 0 1 1 1 0 0; England (1st innings) 310/5 after 74 overs; Harry Brook 52 (69), Jamie Smith 23 (35)
 
Jadeja continues the attack. He gives away 3 runs from the over.

5:19 PM

England vs India LIVE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: England trail by 164 runs in the first innings

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 0 1; England (1st innings) 307/5 after 73 overs; Harry Brook 51 (66), Jamie Smith 21 (32)
 
Thakur continues the attack. He gives away 2 runs from the over.

5:14 PM

England vs India LIVE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: England trail by 166 runs in the first innings

Over Summary: 0 3 0 1 0 1; England (1st innings) 305/5 after 72 overs; Harry Brook 50 (65), Jamie Smith 20 (27)
 
Jadeja continues the attack. He gives away 5 runs from the over.

5:11 PM

England vs India LIVE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: England trail by 171 runs in the first innings

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 4 2; England (1st innings) 300/5 after 71 overs; Harry Brook 46 (61), Jamie Smith 19 (25)
 
Thakur continues the attack. He gives away 6 runs from the over. 300 up for England.

5:06 PM

England vs India LIVE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: England trail by 177 runs in the first innings

Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 0 0; England (1st innings) 294/5 after 70 overs; Harry Brook 46 (61), Jamie Smith 13 (19)
 
Jadeja continues the attack. He gives away 1 run from the over.

5:03 PM

England vs India LIVE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: England trail by 178 runs in the first innings

Over Summary: 0 4 0 0 3 0; England (1st innings) 293/5 after 69 overs; Harry Brook 46 (59), Jamie Smith 12 (15)
 
Shardul Thakur comes back in the attack. He gives away 7 runs from the over.

Jamie Smith is given LBW on the fourth ball of the over and he takes the review. The ball was missing leg and Smith survives.

4:57 PM

England vs India LIVE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: England trail by 185 runs in the first innings

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 4; England (1st innings) 286/5 after 68 overs; Harry Brook 46 (58), Jamie Smith 5 (10)
 
Jadeja continues the attack. He gives away 4 runs from the over.

4:57 PM

England vs India LIVE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: England trail by 189 runs in the first innings

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 4; England (1st innings) 282/5 after 67 overs; Harry Brook 42 (52), Jamie Smith 5 (10)
 
Siraj continues the attack. He gives away 4 runs from the over.

4:50 PM

England vs India LIVE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: England trail by 193 runs in the first innings

Over Summary: 0 1 0 0 1 0; England (1st innings) 278/5 after 66 overs; Harry Brook 42 (52), Jamie Smith 1 (4)
 
Jadeja continues the attack. He gives away 2 runs from the over.

4:47 PM

England vs India LIVE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: England trail by 195 runs in the first innings

Over Summary: 4 0 1 0 W 0; England (1st innings) 276/5 after 65 overs; Harry Brook 41 (49), Jamie Smith 0 (1)
 
Siraj continues the attack. He gives away 5 runs from the over and takes the wicket of Ben Stokes (20).

4:41 PM

England vs India LIVE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: England trail by 200 runs in the first innings

Over Summary: 0 1 0 0 0 2; England (1st innings) 271/4 after 64 overs; Harry Brook 36 (46), Ben Stokes 20 (50)
 
Jadeja continues the attack. He gives away 3 runs from the over. 

4:34 PM

England vs India LIVE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: England trail by 203 runs in the first innings

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 4 0; England (1st innings) 268/4 after 63 overs; Harry Brook 35 (44), Ben Stokes 18 (46)
 
Siraj continues the attack. He gives away 4 runs from the over. 

India is not happy with the condition of the ball and are constantly complaning it with the umpire, who remains unmoved on changing it. 

4:29 PM

England vs India LIVE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: England trail by 207 runs in the first innings

Over Summary: 0 0 4 0 0 1; England (1st innings) 264/4 after 62 overs; Harry Brook 35 (44), Ben Stokes 14 (40)
 
Jadeja continues the attack. He gives away 5 runs from the over. 

4:25 PM

England vs India LIVE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: England trail by 212 runs in the first innings

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 4 0; England (1st innings) 259/4 after 61 overs; Harry Brook 35 (44), Ben Stokes 9 (34)
 
Siraj continues the attack. He gives away 4 runs from the over. 

4:20 PM

England vs India LIVE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: England trail by 216 runs in the first innings

Over Summary: 0 2 0 1 0 0; England (1st innings) 255/4 after 60 overs; Harry Brook 31 (38), Ben Stokes 9 (34)

Jadeja continues the attack. He gives away 3 runs from the over. 
First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

