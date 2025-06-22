England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test: Pope, Brook bat on for ENG; Action begins at 3:30 PM
ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah and co. would try to restrict the Three Lions today in order to protect a decent chunk of their lead going into the 2nd innings.
Day 3 of the 1st Test between England and India will see centurion Ollie Pope and Harry Brook take the pitch again today and try to cut down further into Team India's lead at Headingley, which is currently at 262 runs. Pope has looked in good touch despite being dropped by Jaiswal earlier on the second day and would hope to build a strong partnership with Brook who has faced 12 deliveries without a run so far.
Bumrah turning up for India on Day 2
Jasprit Bumrah turned up the heat late on Day 2 at Headingley, delivering a sensational spell that rattled England’s top order. The pace ace struck three times in quick succession, removing Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root to put India firmly in command. He nearly added a fourth scalp when Mohammed Siraj pulled off a brilliant low catch to dismiss Harry Brook, only for the celebration to be cut short by a no-ball, Bumrah had overstepped.
Earlier in the day, England clawed their way back into the contest. India began at a commanding 359/3, but a dramatic collapse saw them lose seven wickets for just 42 runs, eventually being bowled out for 471. Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes led England’s revival with the ball, with Tongue dismissing a well-set Rishabh Pant, who had earlier stitched a massive partnership with Shubman Gill. Gill, after notching up a ton, fell to Shoaib Bashir.
Day 1 had seen India dominate, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul setting a solid base. Their platform allowed Gill and Pant to accelerate. However, England's late fightback with both bat and ball has set up an intriguing contest heading into Day 3.
ENG 1st innings scorecard after Day 2:
|England 1st Innings
|209-3 (49 ov) CRR:4.27
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c K Nair b J Bumrah
|4
|6
|1
|0
|66.67
|Ben Duckett
|b J Bumrah
|62
|94
|9
|0
|65.96
|Ollie Pope
|Not out
|100
|131
|13
|0
|76.34
|Joe Root
|c K Nair b J Bumrah
|28
|58
|2
|0
|48.28
|Harry Brook
|Not out
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|15 (b 0, Ib 7, w 1, nb 7, p 0)
|Total
|209 (3 wkts, 49 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Ben Stokes,Jamie Smith,Chris Woakes,Brydon Carse,Josh Tongue,Shoaib Bashir
|Fall of Wickets
|4-1(Zak Crawley 0.6),126-2(Ben Duckett 28.3),206-3(Joe Root 46.3)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|13
|2
|48
|3
|4
|0
|3.69
|Mohammed Siraj
|14
|0
|50
|0
|1
|0
|3.57
|Prasidh Krishna
|10
|0
|56
|0
|0
|1
|5.6
|Ravindra Jadeja
|9
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2.78
|Shardul Thakur
|3
|0
|23
|0
|2
|0
|7.67
England vs India 1st Test Day 3 live telecast: The live telecast of the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3 will be available on the Sony Sports network.
England vs India 1st Test Day 3 live streaming: The live streaming of the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
2:55 PM
England vs India LIVE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: Ollie Pope's 2nd ton vs India!
Ollie Pope reached his ninth Test century on Day 3 in just 125 deliveries, but what makes this one particularly special is that it's his second century against India, making them the only team he has scored multiple Test hundreds against. Prior to this, each of Pope’s eight Test centuries had come against a different opponent.
2:49 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: Action begins at 3:30 PM IST
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the 1st Test between England and India at Headingley Stadium in Leeds. With England ending Day 2 on 209/3 with Ollie Pope completing his Test hundred before stumps, it will be visitors India who will look to bundle out the Three Lions as quickly as they can in order to protect a major chunk of their lead going into the Test. Action will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
