Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test: Pope, Brook bat on for ENG; Action begins at 3:30 PM
Live

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test: Pope, Brook bat on for ENG; Action begins at 3:30 PM

ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah and co. would try to restrict the Three Lions today in order to protect a decent chunk of their lead going into the 2nd innings.

Image Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3

ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3

Day 3 of the 1st Test between England and India will see centurion Ollie Pope and Harry Brook take the pitch again today and try to cut down further into Team India's lead at Headingley, which is currently at 262 runs.  Pope has looked in good touch despite being dropped by Jaiswal earlier on the second day and would hope to build a strong partnership with Brook who has faced 12 deliveries without a run so far. 
 
Bumrah turning up for India on Day 2
 
Jasprit Bumrah turned up the heat late on Day 2 at Headingley, delivering a sensational spell that rattled England’s top order. The pace ace struck three times in quick succession, removing Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root to put India firmly in command. He nearly added a fourth scalp when Mohammed Siraj pulled off a brilliant low catch to dismiss Harry Brook, only for the celebration to be cut short by a no-ball, Bumrah had overstepped.
 
Earlier in the day, England clawed their way back into the contest. India began at a commanding 359/3, but a dramatic collapse saw them lose seven wickets for just 42 runs, eventually being bowled out for 471. Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes led England’s revival with the ball, with Tongue dismissing a well-set Rishabh Pant, who had earlier stitched a massive partnership with Shubman Gill. Gill, after notching up a ton, fell to Shoaib Bashir.
 
Day 1 had seen India dominate, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul setting a solid base. Their platform allowed Gill and Pant to accelerate. However, England's late fightback with both bat and ball has set up an intriguing contest heading into Day 3.
 
ENG 1st innings scorecard after Day 2:
 
England 1st Innings
209-3 (49 ov) CRR:4.27
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Zak Crawley c K Nair b J Bumrah 4 6 1 0 66.67  
Ben Duckett b J Bumrah 62 94 9 0 65.96  
Ollie Pope Not out 100 131 13 0 76.34  
Joe Root c K Nair b J Bumrah 28 58 2 0 48.28  
Harry Brook Not out 0 12 0 0 0  
Extras 15 (b 0, Ib 7, w 1, nb 7, p 0)  
Total 209 (3 wkts, 49 Ov)  
Yet to Bat Ben Stokes,Jamie Smith,Chris Woakes,Brydon Carse,Josh Tongue,Shoaib Bashir  
Fall of Wickets
4-1(Zak Crawley 0.6),126-2(Ben Duckett 28.3),206-3(Joe Root 46.3)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 13 2 48 3 4 0 3.69
Mohammed Siraj 14 0 50 0 1 0 3.57
Prasidh Krishna 10 0 56 0 0 1 5.6
Ravindra Jadeja 9 2 25 0 0 0 2.78
Shardul Thakur 3 0 23 0 2 0 7.67
 
England vs India 1st Test Day 3 live telecast: The live telecast of the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3 will be available on the Sony Sports network.
 
England vs India 1st Test Day 3 live streaming: The live streaming of the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
2:55 PM

England vs India LIVE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: Ollie Pope's 2nd ton vs India!

Ollie Pope reached his ninth Test century on Day 3 in just 125 deliveries, but what makes this one particularly special is that it's his second century against India, making them the only team he has scored multiple Test hundreds against. Prior to this, each of Pope’s eight Test centuries had come against a different opponent.
2:49 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: Action begins at 3:30 PM IST

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the 1st Test between England and India at Headingley Stadium in Leeds. With England ending Day 2 on 209/3 with Ollie Pope completing his Test hundred before stumps, it will be visitors India who will look to bundle out the Three Lions as quickly as they can in order to protect a major chunk of their lead going into the Test. Action will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : India vs England England cricket team India cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon