ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI: Playing 11, live match time (IST), live streaming

The second One Day International (ODI) between England Women and India Women is set to take place today at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London — a venue synonymous with tradition, pressure, and defining moments in cricket. With the series delicately poised, both teams will be eager to leave a mark on this iconic stage.

India Women arrive at Lord's with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, following a well-earned victory in the first ODI at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. It was an all-round team performance led by Deepti Sharma, whose unbeaten 62 off 64 balls guided India to a successful chase under pressure. Her composure in the middle overs proved pivotal as India held their nerve in a tight finish.

For England Women, the stakes are now higher. The narrow four-wicket defeat in the series opener exposed areas they’ll be keen to address — particularly their inability to contain India in the closing stages of the chase. Playing at home and backed by a passionate Lord’s crowd, the hosts will look to draw upon experience and resilience to level the series and force a decider. As the series moves to one of cricket’s grandest venues, expect both sides to raise their intensity. England are fighting to stay alive in the contest, while India have a golden opportunity to seal a rare ODI series win on English soil. With high-quality players on both sides and momentum up for grabs, the second ODI promises to be a gripping encounter.

ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI: Playing 11 ENG-W playing 11 (probable): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell IND-W playing 11 (probable): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Kranti Goud ENG-W vs IND-W: Head-to-head in ODIs Total matches: 77

England Women won: 40

India Women won: 35

No results: 2 ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI: Full squads England Women ODI squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

India Women ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud, Sayali Satghare ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI: Live streaming and telecast details When will the England Women vs India Women second ODI match be played? The second ODI between England Women and India Women will be played on Saturday, July 19. Where will the second ODI between England Women and India Women be played? The second ODI match between England Women and India Women will be played at Lord's, London.

When will the toss for the second ODI match between England Women and India Women take place? The toss for the second ODI match between England Women and India Women will take place at 3 PM IST. When will the England Women vs India Women match begin on July 19? The second ODI match between England Women and India Women will begin at 3:30 PM IST on July 19. Where to watch the live telecast of the second ODI match between England Women and India Women? The live telecast of the second ODI match between England Women and India Women will be available on Sony Sports Networks in India.